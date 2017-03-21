Walk through the clouds at this trippy art installation in Brooklyn

Downtown Brooklyn has it going on: The Nets, fancy food courts, affordable housing lotteries, movie theaters where you can get shit-faced and, of course, the Brooklyn Academy of Music. And speaking of BAM, its newly risen next-door neighbor (the ultra-smart 300 Ashland residences designed by Mexican starchitect Enrique Norten) will soon feature another DoBro amenity—a public art installation that will let you get lost in the clouds.
The creation of Brooklyn artist Adam Frank, the piece, called Lucid, consists of a floor-to-ceiling lobby mirror that comes alive with a time-lapse sequence of sunlit clouds drifting across its surface. Shot in high-definition 3D, Lucid gives the impression of looking out the window of an airplane, except that it also captures your reflection along with that of the hallway.
According to the artist, Lucid "functions as an ambient light source, artwork and mirror simultaneously." Viewers will certainly be tempted to literally reach out and touch the clouds, and many of them will, meaning that building maintenance can expect to go through a lot of Windex.
