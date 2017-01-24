Women can get free self-defense classes at this gym in Brooklyn

Want to get in shape and protect yourself? At a martial arts gym in Brooklyn, women can now take free self-defense classes. Classes are held at Class One MMA on the first and last Sundays of every month at 3:30pm. The sessions are free, and any donations made will be given to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network. It's the perfect thing to do if you're feeling all fired up from last weekend's Women's Marches and need a new way to take action.
RECOMMENDED: Full guide to fitness classes in NYC
The martial arts training center also regularly hosts standard MMA and boxing classes for a monthly fee, so you can start learning the roundhouse kicks you’ve long admired in martial arts movies.
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ