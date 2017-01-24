  • Blog
Women can get free self-defense classes at this gym in Brooklyn

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Tuesday January 24 2017, 2:53pm

Photograph: Courtesy Dan Sevigny

Want to get in shape and protect yourself? At a martial arts gym in Brooklyn, women can now take free self-defense classes. Classes are held at Class One MMA on the first and last Sundays of every month at 3:30pm. The sessions are free, and any donations made will be given to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network. It's the perfect thing to do if you're feeling all fired up from last weekend's Women's Marches and need a new way to take action

 

Full guide to fitness classes in NYC

 

The martial arts training center also regularly hosts standard MMA and boxing classes for a monthly fee, so you can start learning the roundhouse kicks you’ve long admired in martial arts movies

Rebecca Fontana
Rebecca Fontana

Rebecca Fontana is the Content Editor at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

