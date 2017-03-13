Wowfulls is opening its very first store in NYC this month

To help alleviate the painfully-long lines at DŌ, more viral dessert is coming to NYC. Wowfulls, which had previously hawked its Hong Kong-style egg waffles at stalls at Smorgasburg and Gov Ball, will now take permanent residence in the Lower East Side.
The menu isn’t available just yet, but expect highly Instagrammable waffle cones in flavors like the eggy original and matcha, bursting with colorful ice cream scoops and toppings like chocolate-coated pretzels, fruit and fudge.
Wowfulls' grand-opening weekend will run from March 31st to April 2nd at 309 E Houston Street.
