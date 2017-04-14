You can now get this fried pizza calzone in NYC

A post shared by Gino Sorbillo (@sorbillo) on Jan 20, 2016 at 9:58am PST

Naples’ most famous pizza has finally arrived in NYC! Yesterday, pizza icon Gino Sorbillo opened new eatery Zia Esterina in Little Italy, bringing not only mouthwatering pizza but fried pizza calzones as well.

Called pizza fritta, the calzone is made of Neapolitan-style dough stuffed with meatballs, tomato and several types of cheese. Just like the pizza-sandwich, pizza fritta is actually a classic cuisine in Italy, not just a trendy new dish for Instagram lovers. It looks like it'll be way easier to eat while you walk than a folded slice from a dollar pizza joint, but for all you traditionalists out there, the new Italian restaurant will also serve the good ol’ slices of pizza you know and love.