Photograph: Shutterstock

The best NYC writing classes

Harness your inner Zadie Smith at these stellar writing workshops for every type of writer on every type of budget

Written by
Tiffany Gibert
&
Annalise Mantz
Contributor
Camila Karalyte
Whether you want to write the next crime drama and hope it gets picked up by Hollywood directors, or you think your life is interesting enough for an autobiography, these writing classes in NYC will help you put those incredible stories onto paper. And hopefully into some of the best independent bookstores and NYC libraries (fingers crossed!).

The remarkable literary institutions employ authors-cum-teachers to teach courses in everything from personal essays to poetry, so you’re sure to find a discipline that suits you. And if you need inspiration, re-reading the best books about New York should do the trick. 

NYC writing classes

Character Creation
Courtesy: coursehorse

1. Character Creation

Characters can really make or break a story. This Character creation class is a compact workshop for character creating and development, to help give you the skills to make your story work. The workshop will focus on areas like principles of characterization, consistency and effects of dialogue, plus more to help with your character-building and storytelling. It's a two-hour session with a teacher, working anywhere that suits you both and 1-2-1 to ensure you have thorough guidance and help. 

How To Write An Award-Winning Screenplay
Courtesy: coursehorse

2. How To Write An Award-Winning Screenplay

If you want to follow in the footsteps of Ari Aster or Guillermo del Toro, a screenplay masterclass might be for you. In a two-hour 1-2-1 session between you and the instructor, you will go over what, how, and why to write your screenplay, for which you will get a certificate for and free feedback on your screenplay. You will decide on a time and date with your instructor, as well as where to meet, like a library or cafe, wherever gets the creative juices flowing. 

The New School
Photograph: Courtesy Alex Kwok

3. The New School

Though its best known for its undergraduate programs, the New School also has a thriving continuing education arm. Budding scribes can enroll in everything from a 15-week course on personal essays and memoir taught by a widely published essayist to a one-day intensive on personal nonfiction. The school's Publishing Institute is particularly noteworthy: This five-day course explores new methods of book publishing through sessions with agents, publicists and CEOs in the industry.

The New York Screenwriters’ Lab
Photograph: Shutterstock

4. The New York Screenwriters’ Lab

If you would prefer to see your creation come to life on the silver screen, these courses led by working screenwriter Dylan Gary might be the best fit. Gary draws on his experience writing for big-name companies like HBO and Sony to help you turn your million-dollar idea into a premise with legs. By the end of the introductory workshop, you might even have a finished script to shop around.

Brooklyn Public Library
Photograph: Laura Gallant

5. Brooklyn Public Library

The public-library system is a gem of untapped resources, and at some of the 60-plus branches, writing workshops are offered several times a month. Join courses on spoken word poetry, creative writing for English language learners, storytelling and more. And yes, these workshops all embody our favorite word: free.


Brooklyn Poets Yawp
Photograph: Veronica Rafael

6. Brooklyn Poets Yawp

A homegrown nonprofit that celebrates the borough’s literary history and and diverse poetic talents, Brooklyn Poets also supports emerging writers. The second Monday of every month, the organization heads to Cobble Hill pub 61 Local to mount the Yawp, a half-workshop, half–open-mike night. The teacher changes every month, and past guests have included notable young writer Natalie Eilbert and Brooklyn poet laureate Tina Chang. 


Poets House
Photograph: Courtesy Poets House

7. Poets House

If spending your evenings in poetry-filled rooms overlooking the Hudson River sounds idyllic, consider registering for one of Poets House’s six-week workshops, one-day classes, or advanced two-day master classes. For those who miss college English courses, these workshops focus both on reading and writing poetry, and each covers a specific topic, like serial poems or poems from the late empire. Only master classes require an application.

The Unterberg Poetry Center at 92Y

8. The Unterberg Poetry Center at 92Y

Founded in 1939, the Poetry Center has hosted literary geniuses like W.H. Auden, Lucille Clifton and, now, possibly, you. In addition to poetry, the Center offers courses in fiction and memoir writing, plus one-day seminars and master classes. But earning a prestigious spot takes some effort: After you submit a $10 application fee, one of the course instructors has to approve you. If you don’t mind the judgment, apply early because courses fill up quickly.

The Writer’s Voice at the West Side YMCA

9. The Writer’s Voice at the West Side YMCA

With course titles like “How to Think and Write Funny” and “Shaping the Stories in Our Lives,” the Writer’s Voice at the West Side YMCA packs plenty of punch into its community classes. Get the one-on-one attention you need to nurture your skill in these small workshops, which are often capped at eight. And since none of the workshops require an application and some don’t even require pre-registration, it couldn’t be easier to sign up.

