Harness your inner Zadie Smith at these stellar writing workshops for every type of writer on every type of budget

Whether you want to write the next crime drama and hope it gets picked up by Hollywood directors, or you think your life is interesting enough for an autobiography, these writing classes in NYC will help you put those incredible stories onto paper. And hopefully into some of the best independent bookstores and NYC libraries (fingers crossed!).

The remarkable literary institutions employ authors-cum-teachers to teach courses in everything from personal essays to poetry, so you’re sure to find a discipline that suits you. And if you need inspiration, re-reading the best books about New York should do the trick.

