There’s only one thing better than the number of painting classes and art classes in NYC: BYOB painting classes where you can paint and sip wine or beer simultaneously. Even those who favor logical left-brain thinking will find that nothing gets the creative juices flowing quite like a glass of wine. Whether you need an activity for girls' night out or you’re looking for new date ideas, BYOB painting classes fit the bill. (We also snuck in some options of painting classes that provide the drinks so you don't have to schlep with bags.)

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to classes in NYC