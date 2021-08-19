New York
BYOB painting classes
Photograph: Shutterstock

Paint and sip with these BYOB painting classes in NYC

Instead of hitting your usual watering hole, sign up for BYOB painting classes in NYC for a more creative night out

https://d32dbz94xv1iru.cloudfront.net/customer_photos/2c142e03-0d42-42b8-bd50-4391a12c9a95.jpg
https://media.timeout.com/images/105796570/image.jpg
Written by
Annalise Mantz
Written by
Shaye Weaver
There’s only one thing better than the number of painting classes and art classes in NYC: BYOB painting classes where you can paint and sip wine or beer simultaneously. Even those who favor logical left-brain thinking will find that nothing gets the creative juices flowing quite like a glass of wine. Whether you need an activity for girls' night out or you’re looking for new date ideas, BYOB painting classes fit the bill. (We also snuck in some options of painting classes that provide the drinks so you don't have to schlep with bags.)

BYOB painting classes in NYC

Paint 'N' Pour NYC
Photograph: @paintnpourinc

Paint 'N' Pour NYC

  • Art
  • Painting
  • Harlem

Paint ‘N Pour says it isn't like other sip and paint classes—"with the belief that paint parties could (and should) be less basic and more extra." Guests learn to paint to boppin’ playlists, chef-curated bites, and an open bar that’s sure to get the creativity flowing with top-shelf alcohol. Each ticket includes themed professional painting instruction, all necessary art supplies, and an open bar. Even better, there are locations in Harlem and the Lower East Side. $50

Read more
Paint and Sip Studio NY
Photograph: Courtesy Paint & Sip Studio NY

Paint and Sip Studio NY

This Upper West Side art center hosts BYOB painting classes nearly every day, making it easy to get your paint fix whenever you want. Capture the glittering Manhattan skyline or changing leaves in Central Park on your canvas or replicate well-known works like Georgia O’Keeffe’s Two Calla Lilies on Pink or Claude Monet’s The Water Lily Pond. $50

Read more
Book Now
The Painting Hangout
Photograph: Shutterstock

The Painting Hangout

Down a few glasses of chardonnay to reduce your inhibitions, then let your paintbrush go wild on the blank canvas at Painting Hangout (315 E 57th St.). Exercising your creative impulses works surprisingly well as a stress reliever. Want to frame your artwork? The Painting Hangout also offers ready-made frames for an added fee. $39 per person (minimum of four), plus an additional ~$24 for framing

Read more
Book Now
The Painting Lounge
Photograph: Laura Gallant

The Painting Lounge

With studios in Midtown, Chelsea, Harlem and Williamsburg, the Painting Lounge is one of the most convenient options for BYOB painting classes. Crack open a cold beer or bottle of wine as you replicate the night’s featured artwork with a little help from a stencil. The price varies depending on the painting and length of class, but most cost between $30 and $50 and last around two hours. $30

Read more
Book Now
The Paint Place
The Paint Place

The Paint Place

  • Things to do
  • Classes and workshops
  • Upper West Side

This art workshop/studio offers “art that rocks the soul,” and certainly provides a wide variety of avenues for adults to test that proposition with drink in hand. Want to learn how to paint a portrait of your beloved pet? There’s a class for that. Create a masterpiece from a selfie? Ditto. There are also courses in creating abstract art with poured paint, painting wood signs as mementos and sipping wine while working at the easel. $45-$60

Read more
Book online
Muse Paintbar - Tribeca
Photograph: @muse_paintbar

Muse Paintbar - Tribeca

  • Art
  • Painting
  • Tribeca

This is a bar & restaurant with top-notch painting instruction that'll help you create classic landscapes, whimsical settings and even portraits of your pet. The bar selection is curated to help you get those creative juices flowing, and its food menu caters to those who strive to have a brush in one hand and a fork in the other. Muse has dedicated brunch and happy hour classes, too! $25-$50

Read more
La Pittura BYOB Art Studio
Photograph: Shutterstock

La Pittura BYOB Art Studio

  • Things to do
  • Classes and workshops
  • Midtown West

The featured artworks at La Pittura tend to lean more toward pop culture than classic art history: It’s not uncommon for students to paint Batman, the NYC skyline and red-heeled Louboutins in BYOB classes. The studio also periodically mixes things up with sneaker-painting sessions or abstract art classes from time to time. It's currently meeting online only. $16 plus any supplies (including alcohol) you may need

Read more
Book online

