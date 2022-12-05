The biggest gripe against New Year’s celebrations is that they’re crazy expensive. If you want to save on the cost but don’t mind a crowd, Santore’s World Famous fireworks display over Prospect Park’s Grand Army Plaza is a color-popping way to toast 2023. Besides, it doesn’t get any more New York than sharing a communal experience on the street, elbow to elbow with your fellow taxpayers. (And it sure as hell beats Times Square!) This is the first year it’s been back since the pandemic began, so expect your fellow New Yorkers to relish the event! Plus there will be live entertainment by Quintessential Playlist who will perform live music at 10pm before the fireworks begin.
Could it really be New Year’s Eve without fireworks? Hardly! New York City has some pretty amazing fireworks displays every NYE, from the Ball Drop at Times Square to Brooklyn’s Prospect Park. No matter where you are or what you’re doing on that beautiful night, you’re likely to see gorgeous, sparkling firecrackers explode in the sky.
Below are our favorite fireworks displays on New Year’s Eve in NYC.
What time do the New Year’s Eve fireworks start?
Typically, they go off right as the clock turns to midnight.
Are the fireworks being livestreamed?
The fireworks in Times Square will be livestreamed. Read more about that here.
Where can I watch NYE fireworks in NYC?
