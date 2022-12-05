New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Fireworks
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Anthony Quintano

Best places to watch New Year’s Eve fireworks in NYC

Check out the best New Year’s Eve fireworks NYC has to offer and ring in 2023 with a bang (literally)!

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

Could it really be New Year’s Eve without fireworks? Hardly! New York City has some pretty amazing fireworks displays every NYE, from the Ball Drop at Times Square to Brooklyn’s Prospect Park. No matter where you are or what you’re doing on that beautiful night, you’re likely to see gorgeous, sparkling firecrackers explode in the sky.

Below are our favorite fireworks displays on New Year’s Eve in NYC.

RECOMMENDED: See the full guide to New Year's Eve in NYC

What time do the New Year’s Eve fireworks start?

Typically, they go off right as the clock turns to midnight. 

Are the fireworks being livestreamed?

The fireworks in Times Square will be livestreamed. Read more about that here.

Where can I watch NYE fireworks in NYC?

Find out below!

New Year’s Eve fireworks in NYC

Fireworks at Grand Army Plaza
Courtesy Prospect Park Alliance/Andrew Gardner

1. Fireworks at Grand Army Plaza

  • Things to do

The biggest gripe against New Year’s celebrations is that they’re crazy expensive. If you want to save on the cost but don’t mind a crowd, Santore’s World Famous fireworks display over Prospect Park’s Grand Army Plaza is a color-popping way to toast 2023. Besides, it doesn’t get any more New York than sharing a communal experience on the street, elbow to elbow with your fellow taxpayers. (And it sure as hell beats Times Square!) This is the first year it’s been back since the pandemic began, so expect your fellow New Yorkers to relish the event! Plus there will be live entertainment by Quintessential Playlist who will perform live music at 10pm before the fireworks begin. 

Read more
Times Square New Year’s Eve
Photograph: Shutterstock

2. Times Square New Year’s Eve

  • Things to do

New Year’s Eve in Times Square is the sparkling event of the season. The iconic party in the square celebrates big with live musical performances, the famous ball drop and, once the clock strikes midnight, a massive fireworks display. If you’re brave enough to put up with the crowds and the cold, this display is one you’ll want to see.

Read more
Advertising
NYRR Midnight Run
Photograph: Courtesy NYRR

3. NYRR Midnight Run

  • Things to do

Run as if 2022 were chasing you (and truly, can you imagine a scarier horror concept?) at New York Road Runners’ annual four-mile Midnight Run, which provides credit to finishers toward the New York City Marathon. At midnight, start your trek with hundreds of other festive joggers at Central Park and take in the gorgeous fireworks display at the end. (Trust us: It’s a hell of a lot healthier than binge drinking and hooking up with a rando.) Be sure to register online before the big date. 

Read more
Buy ticket
Near the Statue of Liberty
Photograph: Shutterstock

4. Near the Statue of Liberty

Every year, New York City shoots of fireworks by the Statue of Liberty. What could be more New York than that? You can stand along the waterfront in Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn to see it, but there are many cruises you can hop on to see them up close (and with food and champagne), including from New York Harbor Tours, Liberty CruiseCircle Line and Classic Harbor Line.

Recommended

    More on New Year’s Eve

      You may also like
        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

        The best things in life are free.

        Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!