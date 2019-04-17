The 10 best movies at Tribeca Film Festival 2019

About to unveil its 18th edition, the Tribeca Film Festival has become the best kind of predictable. We know they'll introduce us to some exquisite documentaries, the kind that preoccupy us for days. We know they'll unspool a handful of refurbished classics that nobody minds revisiting, with talent on hand for some legendary post-screening Q&As. (This year, no less a giant than Francis Ford Coppola will discuss his epic war movie Apocalypse Now.) And we know that digging through the indies, rom-coms and dramas will yield a new favorite for all tastes. This year, we've made it easy for you: Are you one of the 10 types below? Tribeca's got you covered. The festival runs Wed 24–May 5 at various venues (noted below); visit the fest’s official site for tickets and full schedule.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the Tribeca Film Festival