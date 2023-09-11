New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Abracadabra Superstore
Photograph: Jessica Lin

The best Halloween stores in NYC

These Halloween stores in NYC have all your spooky costume and decor needs covered

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

Nailing down the best Halloween costume is like finding a needle in a haystack—you have to know where to look!

You can cobble together a spooky look by shopping from NYC’s best thrift stores and flea markets, sure, but NYC has some of the best Halloween costume stores around, from Abracadabra to Brooklyn Superhero Supply Company.

And often, these shops also sell Halloween decor (skeletons, bats, dismembered body parts, spider webs and all things creepy and crawly), too. 

We’ve compiled a list of the best Halloween stores in NYC based on our experience, hopping from shop to shop to find the best costumes and decor.

Once you’re set with Halloween trimmings, get in the spirit by checking out a haunted house or all the NYC-area Halloween events on tap. You can even pay a visit to some of the city’s real-life haunted places. But before all that, make sure your costume is on point and your decorations are spot on with a trip to the best Halloween stores in NYC.

The best Halloween stores in NYC

Abracadabra Superstore
Photograph: Jessica Lin

1. Abracadabra Superstore

  • Shopping
  • Costume shops
  • Flatiron
  • price 2 of 4

These outfits may give your wallet a pinch—the Unisex Handmande Loin Cloths retail for more than $50, which is pretty steep for a get-up you could easily mistake for a fancy dinner napkin. But if you’re keen on high-quality gear, look no further. There’s also an extensive line of in-house makeup, called Abracosmetics, for whenever you want to paint your lips perma-pink.

Read more
Screaming Mimi's
Photograph: Courtesy Screaming Mimi's

2. Screaming Mimi's

  • Shopping
  • Boutiques
  • West Village
  • price 2 of 4

This spot is flush with clutch vintage digs. If you’re going to a blast-from-the-past bash and want to wear legit old school threads, then you should pop in here. It’s also a choice outfitter for mind-blowing Burning Man or Coachella duds.

Read more
Advertising
Gothic Renaissance NYC
Photograph: courtesy of Gothic Rennaissance

3. Gothic Renaissance NYC

When all the other stores don’t go dark enough, you can count on Gothic Renaissance. This East Village haunt, owned by the same folks behind the now-shuttered Halloween Adventure (RIP), sells edge, alternative wear but also corsets, vampire swag, cool handmade masks, gigantic platform boots, and custom pieces. Best of all, it’s queer-owned, -run and -operated, and aims to be a safe space to shop for your outfit.

Read more
Spark Pretty
Photograph: Courtesy John Muggenborg

4. Spark Pretty

  • Shopping
  • East Village

No shop in New York understands the need to express yourself through a cold-weather protector than one of Manhattan's new vintage shops Spark Pretty. The store describes its aesthetic as “I Want My MTV” meets '80’s hair bands, crossed with the flash of '70’s glam-rock, so if either of those looks are what you're going after this Halloween, you know what to do next. 

Read more
Advertising
Village Party Store
Photograph: Anna Simonak

5. Village Party Store

  • Shopping
  • Toys and games
  • Greenwich Village
  • price 1 of 4

If you’re throwing a themed soirée or are in need of niche balloons that match your paper plates, hit this place up. It appears to have the most robust bachelorette party section in the city (and possibly the world). Surprise your favorite bride-to-be with a gaudy pink goblet inscribed with Sexy Bitch and a penis-adorned curly straw. So classy.

Read more
Trash and Vaudeville
Photograph: Anna Simonak

6. Trash and Vaudeville

  • Shopping
  • Boutiques
  • East Village
  • price 2 of 4

If you’re looking to dress up as a convincing Slash or Debbie Harry, pop into this punk-clothing mother lode. Festooned with feather boas and neon signs—it’s where the aforementioned rock idols actually shop for their everyday threads—the bi-level store features a mix of punk, goth, mod and classic rock gear from brands such as Underground and T.U.K, as well as Trash and Vaudeville's own eponymous line. Pay homage to Guns N’ Roses’s lead guitarist by scooping up a seven-inch top hat and tight pleather pants.

Read more
Advertising
Brooklyn Superhero Supply Company
Photograph: Courtesy Brooklyn Superhero Supply Co.

7. Brooklyn Superhero Supply Company

  • Shopping
  • Toys and games
  • Park Slope
  • price 1 of 4

Why dress up as a standard-issue superhero when you can create your own character? At this Brooklyn shop, you choose from a variety of stick-on emblems—bombs, mustaches, rabbits and stars—and belts to customize your leotard. Finish your look with the all-essential cape; the basic style comes in a variety of colors. Arrive at your Halloween bash armed with a bottle of Truth Serum—the perfect icebreaker—and keep enemies away with your Photon Shooter.

Read more

Want to watch a scary movie?

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended

    More on Fall

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.