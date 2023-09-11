These Halloween stores in NYC have all your spooky costume and decor needs covered

Nailing down the best Halloween costume is like finding a needle in a haystack—you have to know where to look!

You can cobble together a spooky look by shopping from NYC’s best thrift stores and flea markets, sure, but NYC has some of the best Halloween costume stores around, from Abracadabra to Brooklyn Superhero Supply Company.

And often, these shops also sell Halloween decor (skeletons, bats, dismembered body parts, spider webs and all things creepy and crawly), too.

We’ve compiled a list of the best Halloween stores in NYC based on our experience, hopping from shop to shop to find the best costumes and decor.

Once you’re set with Halloween trimmings, get in the spirit by checking out a haunted house or all the NYC-area Halloween events on tap. You can even pay a visit to some of the city’s real-life haunted places. But before all that, make sure your costume is on point and your decorations are spot on with a trip to the best Halloween stores in NYC.