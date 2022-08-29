Apparently, this public pool in Greenpoint is tied to folklore involving a small girl who may have drowned on-site. According to Paranormal NYC, this child has been seen roaming the area at night and screaming out for help. There are no public records of this alleged death, but EMF readings taken by this paranormal investigative group have found some sort of activity in water, such as a drop in temperature, and there have been photographs pointing out orbs being present. Whether or not it’s safe to be in the water is up for personal debate.