Couples massage
Photograph: Shutterstock

The best couples massage in NYC

Pamper yourself and your special someone with a couples massage in NYC

Written by
Annalise Mantz
,
Laura Lanz-Frolio
&
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
New York is chock full of romantic restaurants and romantic bars, making it easy to impress a special someone. For the first date or two, you’ll have no problem coming up with memorable date ideas. Then things start to get a little tricky when you need to really make a splash.

We’ve rounded up some of the city’s most unique date ideas that are sure to impress (as well as some cheap date ideas for when money is tight). You can then take it to the next level with a romantic getaway. But for those times when you’re ready to treat your boo to something sexy or show your appreciation to your longtime love who, let’s face it, is probably stressed out just like you, consider booking a couples massage in NYC.

It turns out that the best spas in New York dish out serious serenity with luxurious treatments like massages, scrubs and facials for couples. What’s more romantic than being pampered from head to toe alongside your sweetie? Actually, renting a VIP room where you can sip champagne and soak in a tub before or after your treatment takes it up a notch, so read on to find out more.

These spas offer couples massages and treatments that will have you relaxed in no time, and hopefully with a little spark to boot. So book that treatment today to recharge your romantic engine.

Governors Island’s QC NY Spa
Photograph: courtesy of QC NY Spa

1. Governors Island’s QC NY Spa

  • Things to do
  • City Life

Hop on the ferry for a romantic day trip to Governors Island at the new year-round luxury spa destination. Couples massages are offered in a private cabin—25 minutes for $200 or a 50-minute session for $390. When you’re not being massaged, enjoy QC’s saunas, relaxation rooms, pool and many more amenities to help you feel pampered.

Body by Brooklyn
Photograph: Shutterstock/Prostock-studio

2. Body by Brooklyn

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Clinton Hill

You'd be lucky to get pampered in any of the five couples nooks at this spa, where extendable walls that normally divide individual treatment rooms open to reveal side-by-side beds. Candles and fresh flowers set the scene, but the real treat is booking the VIP Suite. This private room also comes with free access to the spa's six wet and dry lounges. As part of the Couples Aromatherapy Massage, your technicians will work with you to create a custom blend of ailment-curing essential oils—like peppermint for headache relief or lavender to alleviate insomnia—that will be used during your hour-long, Swedish-style rubdowns. To help you loosen up even more, the VIP Suite comes with complimentary champagne.

Cynergy Spa
Photograph: Courtesy Cynergy Spa

3. Cynergy Spa

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Fort Greene

Prepare for a romantic escape with this spa’s unique couples packages. The Love 'n Lounge features custom aromatherapy massages followed by champagne, strawberries and chocolate fondue. The two hour Couple's Special starts with a soak in the jacuzzi. The Spa & Tea for Two includes massages, facials and a champagne tea for two.

Faina European Day Spa
Photograph: Courtesy Faina European Spa

4. Faina European Day Spa

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Hell's Kitchen

Faina offers 15 different treatment options, from refreshing to decadent. Opt for the Royal Indulgence, a 3-hour and 15-minute session that includes a steam shower, body scrub, massage, deep pore facial cleansing, aromatherapy hand paraffin treatment, plus chocolate and champagne. 

Bathhouse
Photograph: Shutterstock

5. Bathhouse

A couples massage at this luxurious Williamsburg spa includes a day pass, so you can luxuriate in the various tubs, jacuzzis, steam room and saunas as you rejuvenate and relax together. BYO bathing suit and a change of clothes if you want to transition to a dinner date at Bathouse’s excellent in-house restaurant. It’s $340 on weekdays and $370 on weekends for 50 minutes. There’s also an 80-minute option for more.

Juvenex Spa

6. Juvenex Spa

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Midtown West

Virtually no luxury is spared for this spa’s Enhanced Romantic Couples Getaway package. Start out with a champagne-and-fresh-fruit-fueled bubble bath in the Celebrity Room tub. You'll then be led into one of the wet treatment rooms for invigorating full-body scrubs and back to the massage tables for blissful, hour-long Korean rubdowns, combining pressure and stretching applied through a sheet with essential-oil-lubricated long, soothing strokes directly on the skin.

The Couples Spa
Photograph: Shutterstock

7. The Couples Spa

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Lenox Hill

This spa specializes in couples, so you know you're in for a treat. Opt for a side-by-side 60-minute aromatherapy massage with relaxing lavender oil and either the traditional Swedish technique or deep-tissue work. Want to go all out? Spring for the Couple’s Royal Bath package which includes a massage, body scrub and a steaming, rose petal-strewn bath.

Great Jones Spa
Photograph: Courtesy Great Jones Spa

8. Great Jones Spa

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Noho
  • price 2 of 4

Based on the theory that water brings health, this Noho mainstay is outfitted with a popular water lounge that boasts subterranean pools, saunas, steam rooms and a three-and-a-half-story waterfall. Couples would be wise to spend a good while here to enjoy the facilities after enjoying a no-nonsense, completely relaxing massage.

World Spa
Photograph: Brian Berkowitz

9. World Spa

This brand-new destination spa in Midwood, Brooklyn offers three floors of healing spaces inspired by, well, the world. Authentic banyas, Finnish saunas, Turkish and Moroccan hammams, cleansing Himalayan salt therapy, Japanese onsens, an infrared room and more are all available on-site, to use for two hours before or after your couples’ massage. Couples can book a variety of body treatments together in a private room, including a therapeutic massage, warm stone massage or maternity massage. Book a date at REN, the on-site wood-fired restaurant to cap off the outing. 

Rego Beauty Spa
Photograph: Shutterstock

10. Rego Beauty Spa

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Queens

Rego Beauty Spa is beloved for its incredible massages, including its hot-stone, shiatsu, Swedish, Ayurvedic massages, for singles and couples. This high-demand spa is both affordable, clean and comfortable and has a friendly staff and receptionists. 

