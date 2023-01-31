New York is chock full of romantic restaurants and romantic bars, making it easy to impress a special someone. For the first date or two, you’ll have no problem coming up with memorable date ideas. Then things start to get a little tricky when you need to really make a splash.

We’ve rounded up some of the city’s most unique date ideas that are sure to impress (as well as some cheap date ideas for when money is tight). You can then take it to the next level with a romantic getaway. But for those times when you’re ready to treat your boo to something sexy or show your appreciation to your longtime love who, let’s face it, is probably stressed out just like you, consider booking a couples massage in NYC.

It turns out that the best spas in New York dish out serious serenity with luxurious treatments like massages, scrubs and facials for couples. What’s more romantic than being pampered from head to toe alongside your sweetie? Actually, renting a VIP room where you can sip champagne and soak in a tub before or after your treatment takes it up a notch, so read on to find out more.

These spas offer couples massages and treatments that will have you relaxed in no time, and hopefully with a little spark to boot. So book that treatment today to recharge your romantic engine.

