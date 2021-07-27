The most unique date ideas in NYC

Riding around the city in a motorcycle sidecar sounds like something you’d only see in an old gangster movie or the Batman television series from the ‘60s, but you can now incorporate that throwback experience into your dating life. Dapper Tours is a local tour service that provides guided tours of Gotham from an old-timey sidecar. The vehicle in question is, in fact, a vintage Ural motorcycle, a model that has a fascinating history involving reverse-engineering by Russians in the 1940s. The company now manufactures rides for civilians and is one of the world’s leading purveyors of sidecar motorcycles. A ride on one of the motorcycles will normally set you back $269–$779 depending on the length of your ride and your itinerary. Luckily, the Financial District hotel Gild Hall has just announced a super-luxe amenity for guests where they can book an hour-long ride on a sidecar (for one or two people) for a discounted rate of $179. It might be worth booking a staycation for the weekend and renting one of these babies out!