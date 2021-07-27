The most unique date ideas in NYC
Why settle for the standard dinner and a movie when you could try out one of these unique date ideas?
Grabbing a drink might be fine for the first time you go out with someone, but second, third or fourth dates call for some much more unique date ideas. You’ll really stand out from the pack after taking your boo on one of these quirky outings. Our list includes plenty of romantic things to do, cheap date ideas and even a few indoor activities, in case the weather doesn’t cooperate. And if things go really well, you might want to make reservations at one of the most romantic restaurants in NYC for your next date. Consider this the perfect excuse to ask that special someone out.
Unique date ideas in NYC
Take a bespoke sidecar motorcycle ride
Riding around the city in a motorcycle sidecar sounds like something you’d only see in an old gangster movie or the Batman television series from the ‘60s, but you can now incorporate that throwback experience into your dating life. Dapper Tours is a local tour service that provides guided tours of Gotham from an old-timey sidecar. The vehicle in question is, in fact, a vintage Ural motorcycle, a model that has a fascinating history involving reverse-engineering by Russians in the 1940s. The company now manufactures rides for civilians and is one of the world’s leading purveyors of sidecar motorcycles. A ride on one of the motorcycles will normally set you back $269–$779 depending on the length of your ride and your itinerary. Luckily, the Financial District hotel Gild Hall has just announced a super-luxe amenity for guests where they can book an hour-long ride on a sidecar (for one or two people) for a discounted rate of $179. It might be worth booking a staycation for the weekend and renting one of these babies out!
Go on an insane thrill ride on the Hudson River
The speedboat-thrill ride The Beast, which takes people on a rollicking jaunt down the Hudson River while doing figure eights and doughnuts, would be an unforgettable date. You might've seen it tearing down the river in summers past—it would be hard to miss since it is New York’s only jet-powered speedboat attraction that goes about 45 mph to party music. The Beast’s route takes guests from Pier 83 to the Statue of Liberty and back again with splash-filled action all the way. The crew also gives some narrative and historical information while speeding down the river. The Beast, which is operated by Circle Line, departs Tuesday through Saturday every hour on the hour from 11am to 6pm. Tickets are $30 for adults.
Visit the goats at Riverside Park
Twenty-four goats are back at Riverside Park and have free range of all the delicious invasive plants on its rolling hills— poison ivy, porcelain berry, multifloral rose, bittersweet, wineberry, and lesser celandine, across 2 acres, between 119th and 123rd streets, before they go home to Green Goats Farm in Rhinebeck, NY. Take a visit for a truly unique date in NYC. After all, where else in Manhattan can you see farm animals?
Rent a “backyard” on the waterfront at Pier 17
The Rooftop at Pier 17 is providing mini-lawns for the summer once again with The Greens. Hang out with your honey at one of these 14-foot-by-14-foot mini lawns which have cabana-style lounge chairs, umbrellas, Yeti Coolers, USB ports for a truly chill time with great views. Each mini lawn is like having your own little slice of suburbia with room to stretch out without worrying about being too close to others and lawn games you can rent out at a larger gaming court like bocce ball, cornhole and giant Jenga. The difference? There will be a 32-foot-wide LED screen to watch sports and movies on and incredible food and drink options by R17 that you can get delivered right to your mini-lawn: slow-roasted cauliflower birra tacos; a Maine lobster roll; a buttermilk fried chicken sandwich; spicy tuna maki sushi roll; campfire s'mores; Popbar popsicles; and drinks like frozen jalapeno-watermelon margaritas.
Play mini-golf on Brooklyn’s waterfront
Putt-putt has been a date night activity for decades, but this particular mini-golf course is incredible. Putting Green is an 18-hole course on a 15,000-square-foot tiered deck on the North Williamsburg riverfront that finally opened at the former Con Edison site that now belongs to developer Two Trees. Sweethearts can enjoy mini-golf daily—there will be food trucks and local eateries on site to offer food and drink to those at Putting Green and the adjacent River Street Farm Collective, a 20,000-square-foot Sustainable Farm with an aquaponic farm by Oko Farms with fish tanks and garden beds growing vegetables, herbs and flowers which will be donated to farmers' markets in underserved communities. Tickets to golf are $10 for adults (hint: before 5pm on Wednesdays and 1pm on Saturdays, tickets are discounted to $5). All proceeds from tickets will go to local nonprofit organizations addressing climate change in NYC.
Try Morgenstern's omakase menu
This is a culinary treat you won't soon forget. Morgenstern’s Finest Ice Cream, home of the ice cream burger, is collaborating with award-winning architect Stephanie Goto on an elevated ice cream-infused omakase menu inspired by the latest releases from Dom Pérignon champagne. Timed to the release of Dom Pérignon Vintage 2003 Plénitude 2 and National Ice Cream Day on July 18, the over-the-top tasting experience reinterprets American and French classics with a Japanese lens. The seven-course menu pairing was designed Goto and chef-turned-ice-cream innovator Nick Morgenstern. Special ingredients like uni, wasabi, shisho and squid ink well meld in completely never-seen-before courses that might make this the most unusual omakase in New York City. For those not willing to commit to the full seven-course experience, an à la carte menu will feature highlights, like a caviar trompe l’oeil sushi rice ice cream cone paired with a glass Dom Pérignon Vintage 2010, a toro ‘burger’ paired with a glass of Dom Pérignon Rosé Vintage 2006, and a prismatic matcha and red bean sundae paired with Dom Pérignon Plénitude 2 Vintage 2003. The $325 omakase menu will be available once a week, by reservation only, at the Morgenstern’s Sundae Bar on 88 Houston via Resy. The à la carte pairings will be available every Tuesday from 12pm to 10pm, with options starting at $65 for the caviar cone and a glass of Dom Perignon's 2010 vintage.
Explore the Snug Harbor Cultural Center
A little-known gem situated just across the bay in Staten Island, this regional arts center used to be a home for retired sailors. Today, the 83-acre plot of land boasts several contemporary art galleries and expansive gardens. Stroll through the popular Chinese Scholar’s Garden, complete with a koi pond, flowing waterfalls and eight splendid pavilions. Admission to the gardens and main gallery costs just $8, but you'll want to book a longer tour of Staten Island to really take advantage of the outing.
Sip whiskey at Kings County Distillery
Meeting for happy hour at your local watering hole is fine for a first date, but overachievers who aren’t content with being just fine might want to opt for a more adventurous drinks date—like sipping craft whiskey straight from the source. For the cost of one trendy cocktail, you’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at Kings County Distillery, learn how whiskey is made and taste three locally produced spirits. We’ll raise a glass to that.
Soar over the city in a helicopter
Helicopter tours might be pricey, but they’ll definitely knock your date’s socks off. Take off after dark to admire an awe-inspiring aerial view of the city lights. You’ll soar over the Empire State Building, One World Trade Center, the Statue of Liberty and the Brooklyn Bridge before touching down. Talk about picturesque.
Glow in the dark at a body painting workshop
Your body becomes the canvas in this sensual workshop at DenArt, a black light body painting studio in Brooklyn. Use brushes and UV body paint to create glowing designs all over your partner’s face, hands, arms, legs and elsewhere. Though DenArt allows you to go topless, there’s no need to disrobe. Still, it’s probably better to save the body painting date until after you’re comfortable with one another.
Live the high life at the Russian Tea Room
Founded by Russian expats, the Russian Tea Room was a high society hangout for much of the twentieth century. Dining there feels like going back in time—the glitzy gilded interior hasn’t changed since the ‘20s. For the full experience, sit down for a three-course lunch of borscht, chicken kiev and other classics. $80 per person
Hit up the Harlem Jazz Parlor
Head up to Harlem on the first Thursday of every month for an evening of live jazz, wine and hors d’oeuvres in a historic brownstone. The party moves from home to home and features different musicians every time, so each event is really something special. You’ll feel like the classy ladies and gents you really are.
Play ping pong at SPiN
The team behind SPiN—including co-owner Susan Sarandon—knows that the only thing that more fun than ping pong is tipsy ping pong. This bar combines Olympic-sized tables with a diverse selection of domestic and imported beers. It has all the makings of a guaranteed good time, whether or not you’re any good at the sport. Walk-in rates for an hour of table time start at $49, Wednesday-Sunday.
Get your hands dirty in a BYOB pottery class
Instead of one of those ubiquitous paint-and-sip classes, learn how to spin a potter’s wheel in a class at Choplet Ceramic Studio. You can bring a bottle of wine or a six-pack of beer to split with your sweetheart, but this class doesn’t come with the same pressure of a sit-down drinks date. There’s something a little bit romantic about creating something together, too. Remember that sexy pottery scene from Ghost? $80 per person
Sing along at Marie's Crisis Cafe
Marie’s isn’t just any dive bar. This West Village institution centers around a pianist playing show tunes, and singing along isn’t just encouraged—it’s pretty much required. Don’t even try to request Taylor Swift—this isn’t your average karaoke night. You’ll see aspiring Broadway stars, neighborhood fixtures and people from all walks of life belting out classics like “Memory” and “All That Jazz.”
