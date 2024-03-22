Originally constructed as part of Baruch College in 1906, this property remerged as a swank Murray Hill hotel nearly 100 years later. The rich history still oozes from every corner thanks to a mezzanine library stocked with Gotham-centric tomes as well as exclusive black-and-white prints from the New York Historical Society. The recently renovated rooms strike a balance between modern and classic with mirrored headboards and cherry wood accents—many with staggering views of the Chrysler Building. The hotel’s Japanese restaurant, O Ya, features an 18-course omakase tasting menu.
Time Out tip: A stay in the fashionable NoMad calls for something a little out of the ordinary like intimate basement bar Seeybajo on 27th Street or a trip to the very daring Museum of Sex.