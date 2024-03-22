New York
Deluxe King room with floor to ceiling, a city views, and corner booth seating area at the Standard High Line New York
Courtesy: Booking.comThe Standard, High Line New York

The 9 best 4 star hotels in NYC

Planning a trip to the Big Apple? Consult our guide to the best 4-star hotels in NYC including deluxe amenities.

Jennifer Banful
Written by
Liz Newman
Contributor
Jennifer Banful
Here’s what staying at one of the best four-star hotels in NYC means: you can spot a value, but don’t want to skimp on luxury. And easy access to the best New York attractions can’t hurt. If you’re a rooftop garden lover, or just want to be within walking distance to the top art museums, these properties are here to serve it all to you (on a silver platter).

Who makes the cut? While we might not stay in and review every hotel featured, we've based our list on our expert knowledge of the destination covered, editorial reviews, user reviews, hotel amenities and in-depth research to find you the best stays. This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, see our affiliate guidelines.

Best 4 star hotels in NYC

Park South Hotel
Courtesy: Booking.com

1. Park South Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Flatiron

Originally constructed as part of Baruch College in 1906, this property remerged as a swank Murray Hill hotel nearly 100 years later. The rich history still oozes from every corner thanks to a mezzanine library stocked with Gotham-centric tomes as well as exclusive black-and-white prints from the New York Historical Society.  The recently renovated rooms strike a balance between modern and classic with mirrored headboards and cherry wood accents—many with staggering views of the Chrysler Building. The hotel’s Japanese restaurant, O Ya, features an 18-course omakase tasting menu.

Time Out tip: A stay in the fashionable NoMad calls for something a little out of the ordinary like intimate basement bar Seeybajo on 27th Street or a trip to the very daring Museum of Sex.

Read more
Check prices
Walker Hotel Greenwich Village

2. Walker Hotel Greenwich Village

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Greenwich Village
  • price 3 of 4

Between its pre-war architecture and pristine Georgian facade, it’s hard not to be captivated by this 18-floor boutique hotel. Bustling Manhattan feels miles away upon descending the marble steps into the elegant lobby outfitted with velvet couches, fireplace, and cozy library nook. Named after the Greenwich Village streets, rooms are taken over by art deco accents like antique glass dressers, Makassar ebony desks, and a retro black-and-white-tiled bathroom. Top it off with a signature cocktail at downstairs bar and restaurant Grape & Vine, and you may never leave.

Time Out tip: Don't miss out on Live Jazz in the Parlour every Tuesday through to Saturday at 6 pm. 

Read more
Check prices
The Standard
Photograph: Courtesy Nikolas Koenig

3. The Standard

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Meatpacking District
  • price 3 of 4

One word really sums up this hip, André Balazs–owned property in the Meatpacking District: fun. Given it’s home to The Standard Biergarten, the triple threat rooftop terrace (Le Bain dance club, cocktail bar and pool—check!), as well as arguably some of the best views in the city, it’s hard to determine whether the beautiful people are locals or visitors. If the latter, expect to be completely hypnotized by the slew of High Line strollers, that depending on the floor, can be right outside your window.

Time Out tip: From happy hours and bingo to poetry recitals and social at The Biergarten, there's always something happening at the Standard, so don't miss out.

Read more
Check prices
Ace Hotel New York
Photographer: Courtesy Russ Heller

4. Ace Hotel New York

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Flatiron
  • price 3 of 4

Anyone who has frequented one of ACE’s West Coast-properties knows it’s a bonafide hipster’s paradise. And the funky retro-meets-industrial modern vibe lives on at its premier East Coast location, whose early-1900s building in NoMad was completely renovated by a local design firm.  The edgy lobby is packed with dark brown sectional couches, a giant wood bar and cozy reading nooks -- all of which are likely taken over by a sea of laptops. Rooms come standard with graffiti artwork and throwback furniture, with the higher spread adding groovy extras like a curated collection of vinyl LP’s, acoustic guitars, and mini-kegs.

Time Out tip: Kick off your first night in NYC with a wonderfully crafted cocktail and a live DJ set at Lobby Nights. 

Read more
Check prices
Royalton Park Avenue NYC
Photograph: Courtesy Magda Biernat

5. Royalton Park Avenue NYC

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Flatiron
  • price 3 of 4

The Royalton just knows how to hit the sleek nail on the head. And its Park Ave location is no exception. After winding through the labyrinth that is the three-story granite atrium lobby, guests can choose to soak up signature treatments and wellness classes at Exhale Spa or take a cocktail-accompanied dip on the exclusive rooftop terrace. Spacious suites come with cushy beds and private bars—or Empire State Building views from a private balcony (which like guacamole, costs extra).

Time Out tip: If you're looking for ideas on cute brunch spots, stop at Maman, known for its charming antique vibes and delicious Belgian Waffles.

Read more
Check prices
Hotel Beacon

6. Hotel Beacon

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Upper West Side
  • price 2 of 4

From Riverside Park to Lincoln Center, the Upper West Side has its own unique NYC character—and the Beacon perfectly fits the part.  Smack dab next to the iconic Beacon Theater (nope, not a coincidence), the former apartment building comes equipped with homey living rooms and kitchenettes—we’re talking stoves, microwaves, pots and pans, sofa beds, the works. Live like a chic, uptown New Yorker with a concierge (and room service!) just a phone call away? That’s the definition of a win-win.

Time Out tip: If you're headed to Central Park, we recommend checking out Bethesda Terrace for its stunning plaza. 

Read more
Check prices
Lombardy Hotel
Courtesy: Booking.com

7. Lombardy Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Midtown East

Once upon a time, in 1926 exact, publishing giant William Randolph Hearst (yes, that Hearst), constructed a glamorous Central Park-adjacent property for his Hollywood mistress Marion Davies. Today that European-style building is known as the Lombardy Hotel, which after a multi-million dollar facelift, is lined with ornate chandeliers and marble flooring. Privately-owned suites range from studios to two-bedroom, meaning decor could feature anything from antique furnishings to modern granite countertops.

Time Out tip: For intimate dining with a nostalgic feel, head to on-site restaurant American Cut, where you'll find a classic menu with a contemporary twist. 

Read more
Check prices
Maritime Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy Annie Schlechter

8. Maritime Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Chelsea
  • price 3 of 4

Thanks to a nautical-theme and the fact it was originally built for the National Maritime Union of America, Fleet Week lasts longer than seven days at this Chelsea hotel. Portal-style windows (you can actually open them!) line the outside of the building; inside blue hues swarm the low-lit lobby housing an impressive collection of National Geographics and the cabin-inspired guest rooms are charmingly outfitted with upholstered armchairs and wooden desks. But the real gem is Mario Batali’s glamorous Italian trattoria, La Sirena, where you can sip Rose al fresco along Ninth Avenue or inside at the stunning 38-foot-long Caesarstone quartz bar.

Time Out tip: Hop on a free rental bike and cycle through the High Line to the Lower East Side where you can stop for a coffee or browse the boutique stores. 

Read more
Check prices
Hotel Elysée
Photograph: Courtesy Stefano Pinci/Hotel Elysee

9. Hotel Elysée

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Midtown East
  • price 3 of 4

Hosting all-star clientele like Marlon Brando since the 1920s (ahem, Tennessee Williams actually lived here!), this boutique Midtown hotel is about as classic New York as it gets. Timeless elegance is encapsulated in every facet from the black-and-white marble floors to the antique Club Room, which serves complimentary wine and cheese during the week. And then there’s the world-famous Monkey Bar, which for decades, has been the go-to nightcap spot for celebrities and NYC elite alike. If not there in person, you can at least see their photograph adorning the rich wooden walls.

Time Out tip: For when you need a little cozy respite from the bustle, you curl up with your holiday read or a newspaper at the on-site library. 

Read more
Check prices

