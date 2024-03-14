Nestled between beautiful Bryant Park and the iconic Empire State Building, this hotel is smack dab in the center of everything happening in NYC. Just steps from where you’ll sleep are some the best shopping spots and fine dining at Michelin-starred Ai Fiori is just an elevator ride down to the lobby. The Italian-inspired decor is cozy yet supremely luxurious—just wait until you see the opulent marble bathrooms.
The mood? Hint of midcentury-modern.
Location perks? A multi-million dollar permanent art collection featuring the works of Alex Katz.
Budget range? High-end.