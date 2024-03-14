New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
SIXTY SoHo
SIXTY SoHo

The best 5-star hotels in NYC

For a truly spectacular stay, look no further than these five-star hotels in NYC (prepare to make everyone jealous!)

Written by
Alyssa Ammirato
Contributor
Danielle Goldstein
Advertising

There are few cities more OTT than NYC—just look at our attractions and fine dining scene—so it's no wonder that New York's best five-star hotels ensure a swanky stay. Whether you’re looking for elegant decor and deluxe amenities or breathtaking views from the flashiest rooftop bars, these properties put the 'extra' in extravagant. And you know you deserve it.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best hotels in NYC

Who makes the cut? While we might not stay in and review every hotel featured, we've based our list on our expert knowledge of the destination covered, editorial reviews, user reviews, hotel amenities and in-depth research to find you the best stays. This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, see our affiliate guidelines.

Best 5 star hotels in NYC

The Langham
Photograph: Courtesy Michael Weber

1. The Langham

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Midtown West
  • price 4 of 4

Nestled between beautiful Bryant Park and the iconic Empire State Building, this hotel is smack dab in the center of everything happening in NYC. Just steps from where you’ll sleep are some the best shopping spots and fine dining at Michelin-starred Ai Fiori is just an elevator ride down to the lobby. The Italian-inspired decor is cozy yet supremely luxurious—just wait until you see the opulent marble bathrooms.

The mood? Hint of midcentury-modern.
Location perks? A multi-million dollar permanent art collection featuring the works of Alex Katz.
Budget range? High-end.

Read more
Check prices
1 Hotel Central Park
Photograph: Courtesy 1 Hotel Central Park

2. 1 Hotel Central Park

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Midtown West
  • price 3 of 4

Whether you enjoy Central Park strolls or walkable access to the Museum of Modern Art, 1 Hotel offers a luxurious stay and the perfect location for NYC's most sought-after attractions. As for the hotel itself, creature comforts ooze throughout, from the Nespresso machines to the yoga mats and cotton slipper socks—not to mention the exquisite park views from each room.

The mood? At one with nature.
Location perks? It's perfect for visits to Carnegie Hall, which is only a block away.
Budget range? Top end of mid-range.

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
The Knickerbocker
Photograph: Courtesy The Knickerbocker

3. The Knickerbocker

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Midtown West
  • price 3 of 4

From the stunning rooftop lounge to its decadent onsite eateries, The Knickerbocker will keep you so satisfied with your Times Square stay that it’s possible you'll never leave the iconic premises (with iconic views to match!). Guestrooms come with complimentary wifi, a flat-screen cable TV, mini fridge, luxury toiletries and a hairdryer.

The mood? Scandi homely.
Location perks? Bryant Park and the New York Public Library are less than 1,000 feet away.
Budget range? Mid-range.

Read more
Check prices
The Peninsula New York
Photograph: Courtesy The Peninsula New York

4. The Peninsula New York

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Midtown East
  • price 4 of 4

Located in a landmark 1905 Beaux Arts building, The Peninsula Hotel somehow makes unwinding in the middle of bustling Midtown possible. After a major revamp, the historic hotel is now equipped with high-tech amenities including bedside music, temperature and lighting control, marble bathrooms with hands-free phones by the tubs, as well as sundeck, spa and rooftop bar—all steps from the Theater District.

The mood? So damn glamorous.
Location perks? It's literally on Fifth Avenue.
Budget range? As luxe as it gets.

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Conrad New York
Photograph: Courtesy Sammy Todd Dyess

5. Conrad New York

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Battery Park City
  • price 3 of 4

If you're looking for a bit of peace in Manhattan, look no further. The Conrad offers 15 floors of beautifully designed accommodations, with views spanning the Hudson and a lobby that looks like something out of Star Trek. From the moment you walk inside, the chaos of the NYC streets is long forgotten. Take some time to stroll through its vast art collection—some 2,000 pieces—in the atrium, before settling down with a glass of cab sauv at the wine bar. Dinner plans fell through? No worries. Join the onsite restaurant for a cozy evening of tasty delights.

The mood? Modern luxe.
Location perks? Brookfield Place sits across the street from the hotel – ideal for getting some serious NYC shopping done.
Budget range? Mid-range to high-end.

Read more
Check prices
Warwick New York Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy Warwick New York Hotel

6. Warwick New York Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Midtown West
  • price 4 of 4

A short walk from Central Park and brimming with New York history, this hotel was built in 1926 by William Randolph Hearst and accommodated such guests and residents as The Beatles, Elvis and Cary Grant. The rich history is kept alive through inspirational, neoclassic style including 1930s wall art, fireplaces and marble bathrooms. Sip a cocktail at Randolph's Bar & Lounge or opt for sophisticated dining in the aptly-named Murals at 54 restaurant.

The mood? A refined jewel.
Location perks? The On the Avenue Suites are located on the corner of 54th Street and 6th Avenue, with views of New York City that'll make you feel like you've truly arrived.
Budget range? Surprisingly affordable if you're flexible.

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
The Mercer
Thomas Loof

7. The Mercer

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Soho
  • price 4 of 4

Settling into the stylish SoHo scene couldn't be simpler than with a stay at The Mercer. André Balazs’ stunning downtown hotel neighbors must-visit sites like Little Italy's Mulberry Street and Washington Square Park, not to mention the best shopping the city has to offer. Inside, guests enjoy high ceilings, a plush, designer furniture-lined lobby as well as luxurious toiletries from Face Stockholm. And no visit is complete without dinner and drinks at The Mercer Kitchen—make sure to pick a seat near the windows to take in SoHo’s chic streets while you eat.

The mood? Warehouse loft.
Location perks? If you've got the cash to splash, take advantage of the private exercise trainers, massage therapists and yoga lessons.
Budget range? Spenny.

Read more
Check prices
The Quin

8. The Quin

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Midtown West
  • price 4 of 4

Pampering begins the moment you check-in at The Quin, which takes up residency in the former grounds of the 1920s Hotel Buckingham. The understated, yet rich decor is equipped with ultra-modern amenities, including blinds that raise when you enter the door, a Bergdorf Goodman personal shopper on speed dial, and the ultra plush Duxiana bed—ensuring you catch plenty of blissful Z’s in the city that never sleeps.

The mood? Designer living.
Location perks? You'll be sandwiched between Carnegie Hall and Central Park.
Budget range? If you're flexible, you can find a relatively affordable room.

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Andaz 5th Avenue
Photograph: Courtesy Andaz Wall Street

9. Andaz 5th Avenue

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Midtown East
  • price 4 of 4

Expect sleek lush comfort at this Midtown hotel located in the heart of 5th Avenue and steps from Bryant Park and Grand Central Station. Loft-like rooms come with a treat-filled minibar, and local fare awaits at the hotel’s intimate ground-floor restaurant, The Bar Downstairs & Kitchen. There's also a 24-hour fitness centre and speakeasy-style bar.

The mood? Minimalist-inspired.
Location perks? There's a kitchenette in every dwelling, so you can feel like a real New Yorker when staying here.
Budget range? Mid- to high-end.

Read more
Check prices
Show moreLoading animation

Looking for more options?

Show moreLoading animation

Booking.com NYC Map Widget

Booking.com
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out America LLC and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out America LLC.