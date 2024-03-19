New York
Room with two single beds, wall art and a floor to ceiling window in The Parc Hotel Flushing.
Courtesy: Booking.comThe Parc Hotel Flushing

The 10 best cheap hotels in Queens

At one of the best cheap hotels in Queens, stay like a local (and affordably so) when you book an NYC vacation

Jennifer Banful
Written by
Meagan Drillinger
Contributor
Jennifer Banful
Need a reason to stay at the best cheap hotels in Queens? Queens, NY, is getting really, really cool, much to the chagrin of the Brooklyn hipster, who swore this day would never come. The borough that stayed out of the spotlight as Brooklyn’s star burned bright is now rising in its own right as a veritable stand-alone destination in New York City. It’s definitively the most ethnically diverse borough, with the best restaurants in Queens serving some amazingly authentic food, not to mention its up-and-coming bars, skyline views and the quick transportation time to Manhattan. If you’re looking to do New York City on a budget—and in the style of true locals— Queens is the borough for you.

RECOMMENDED:
🏙Check out the best things to do in the Big Apple
🏨See our full guide to the best hotels in NYC
📍Stay in the best hotels in Williamsburg

Who makes the cut? While we might not stay in and review every hotel featured, we've based our list on our expert knowledge of the destination covered, editorial reviews, user reviews, hotel amenities and in-depth research to find you the best stays. This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, see our affiliate guidelines.

Best cheap hotels in Queens

Boro Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy Floto+Warner

1. Boro Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Long Island City
  • price 2 of 4

For quiet, understated luxury in Queens, consider this hotel just two stops from Manhattan. Though it’s not in the most hot-and-happening part of the borough, Boro Hotel is a quick cab ride to Long Island City and Astoria or a quick subway ride straight into Midtown. Minimalist rooms start at 200 square feet and are bedecked with Frette linens, Hay Studio and Tom Dixon furniture, and that industrial-chic vibe that is so in vogue. Opt for the Manhattan View Balcony rooms with private patios, or jet up to the rooftop bar with views of Manhattan and the Queensboro Bridge.

Where is it? Long Island City, Queens. 

Style: Contemporary chic. 

How cheap is cheap? Rooms are as low as $210 per night. 

Ravel Hotel
Photograph: Scott G. Morris

2. Ravel Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Long Island City
  • price 2 of 4

Okay, so the location is not great: You’re looking at a 10-minute walk through a warehouse-laden wasteland until you hit the nearest subway. But for the price, are you really going to complain? What you get is a 63-room hotel with a rooftop bar and restaurant, Penthouse 808, that serves up delectable Asian fusion with a side of stunning NYC views. Rooms blend reclaimed wood furniture with pops of orange and dark-brown leathers. If you’re a high-roller, then you probably aren’t staying here—or you’re booking the penthouse for its private balconies.

Where is it? Long Island City, Queens.

Style: Cozy, modern. 

How cheap is cheap? Rooms for as low as $118 per night. 

Aloft Long Island City - Manhattan View
Photograph: Courtesy Aloft

3. Aloft Long Island City - Manhattan View

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Long Island City
  • price 2 of 4

You can’t get much more LIC-central than the Aloft hotel, Starwood’s affordable design brand. The hotel, which soft-opened in November 2016, is the newest to join the Aloft family in NYC behind Harlem, Brooklyn and Downtown Manhattan. True to Aloft form, there is a W XYZ bar for cocktails, beer, and wine, as well as a 24-7 Re:charge gym.

Where is it? Jackson Avenue, Long Island, Queens.

Style: Fairly simple rooms with breathtaking views of Brooklyn Bridge at night.

How cheap is cheap? Cheap(ish). A typical three-night stay comes in at around $900. 

Hilton Garden Inn New York
Photograph Courtesy Hilton Garden Inn

4. Hilton Garden Inn New York

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Long Island City
  • price 2 of 4

Even if you aren’t totally jazzed to be staying in Queens (although, why the heck not?), you’re a hop, skip and jump to just about everywhere else in NYC thanks to this hotel’s handy location near six different subway lines. The hotel has 183 rooms, all with a contemporary feel blending neutral tones with mod furniture, though we’d opt for a room facing Manhattan for the views. Lovers of fitness classes can also pick up the Stay Fit Kit, which includes a yoga mat, straps, blocks, hand weights and resistance bands.

Where is it? Long Island City, Queens. 

Style: Elegant and clean. 

How cheap is cheap? Rooms start from $222 per night depending on when you book. 

The Local NY
Photograph: Courtesy The Local

5. The Local NY

  • Hotels
  • Hostels
  • Long Island City
  • price 1 of 4

Don’t let the “hostel” category throw you off. Sure, there are shared and private dorm-style rooms, but there are also double rooms with queens and twins for people who thought they outgrew hostels years ago but whose paychecks haven’t. All rooms do have ensuite bathrooms. Head over to neighbor Gimme! Coffee for a pick-me-up or Singlecut brewery for evening happy hour. The hostel’s lobby also screens movies on the reg.

Where is it? Long Island City, Queens.

Style: Shabby, urban loft vibes. 

How cheap is cheap? Super cheap - a stay here for four nights comes to under $400. 

Courtyard Long Island City/New York Manhattan View
Photograph: Courtesy Nicholas Mangal

6. Courtyard Long Island City/New York Manhattan View

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Long Island City
  • price 2 of 4

While Queens is certainly getting its fair share of boutique hotels, chains still tend to be the standard. This Courtyard Marriott property has 160 rooms spread over a 10-floor tower, and while it’s thoroughly a chain in name and brand, it has several unique amenities that give it a sense of place, like floor-to-ceiling windows and abstract NYC art.

Where is it? Long Island City, Queens. 

Style: Sleek and simple. 

How cheap is cheap? Not super cheap, but pretty decent for city views, travel links, and local restaurants.

The Parc Hotel Flushing
Courtesy: Booking.com

7. The Parc Hotel Flushing

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Flushing
  • price 2 of 4

Staying at The Parc Hotel puts you at the epicenter Queens’ Chinatown, with delectable dim sum and other favorites right around the corner. The 96 minimalist rooms each have floor-to-ceiling windows, and at night, you can head to the roof to experience the A-plus bar. Sports fans will love that the location is near Citi Field and Arthur Ashe Stadium, so you can catch a baseball game or tennis match and then walk home afterward.

Where is it? Flushing, Queens. 

Style: Bright and cozy interiors. 

How cheap is cheap? Moderately priced for a typical four-night stay. 

The One Boutique Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/Maggie P.

8. The One Boutique Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Flushing
  • price 2 of 4

Queens aficionados will certainly know Spa Castle—the Korean day spa that is talked about in hushed, reverent tones. The One Flushing is from the same owners, and there’s a free shuttle bus between the two for guests. The hotel is also smack dab in the middle of prime Chinatown dining. Rooms have rain showerheads and tubs and Bvlgari bath amenities, which is far more luxurious than you’d expect from a hotel out in Flushing.

Where is it? Flushing, Queens. 

Style: Very early 2000's bachelor vibes. 

How cheap is cheap? Pretty decent for New York with a typical four-night stay coming in at around $900. 

Hyatt Place Flushing/LaGuardia
Photograph: Courtesy Hyatt Place

9. Hyatt Place Flushing/LaGuardia

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Flushing
  • price 2 of 4

For a run-of-the-mill airport hotel, you can’t go wrong with a free shuttle and convenient location. The rooms are typical (read: boring) with grey and browns, with the business traveler in mind. But additional amenities include a business center, gym and indoor pool.

Where is it? Flushing Queens. 

Style: Elegant, clean rooms. 

How cheap is cheap? Pricier than most on this list, but the rooftop and pool are pretty decent and breakfast is thrown in. 

Q4 Hotel

10. Q4 Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Hostels
  • Long Island City
  • price 1 of 4

What the hotel lacks in unique design (it’s a hostel with Ikea furniture all the way), it makes up for in price and location. Just one subway stop from Midtown, the hotel is in a prime location for jumping off to the rest of the city or staying local and exploring Long Island City and Astoria. A communal space in the basement hosts activities every night of the week, including karaoke and drink-and-draw parties.

Where is it? Queens Plaza, Long Island City, Queens. 

Style: Cozy and industrial.

How cheap is cheap? Rooms start from as little as $58.08 so they go super quick. 

Looking for something to do in Queens?

