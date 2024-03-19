Need a reason to stay at the best cheap hotels in Queens? Queens, NY, is getting really, really cool, much to the chagrin of the Brooklyn hipster, who swore this day would never come. The borough that stayed out of the spotlight as Brooklyn’s star burned bright is now rising in its own right as a veritable stand-alone destination in New York City. It’s definitively the most ethnically diverse borough, with the best restaurants in Queens serving some amazingly authentic food, not to mention its up-and-coming bars, skyline views and the quick transportation time to Manhattan. If you’re looking to do New York City on a budget—and in the style of true locals— Queens is the borough for you.

