For quiet, understated luxury in Queens, consider this hotel just two stops from Manhattan. Though it’s not in the most hot-and-happening part of the borough, Boro Hotel is a quick cab ride to Long Island City and Astoria or a quick subway ride straight into Midtown. Minimalist rooms start at 200 square feet and are bedecked with Frette linens, Hay Studio and Tom Dixon furniture, and that industrial-chic vibe that is so in vogue. Opt for the Manhattan View Balcony rooms with private patios, or jet up to the rooftop bar with views of Manhattan and the Queensboro Bridge.
Where is it? Long Island City, Queens.
Style: Contemporary chic.
How cheap is cheap? Rooms are as low as $210 per night.