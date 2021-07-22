The best boutique hotels in NYC
Looking for boutique hotels? NYC's unique offerings get major points for style, design and individuality
Travel in style and book your stay at one of the best boutique hotels NYC has to offer. From Soho to Williamsburg, these historic and design-centric inns offer guests an array of the finer things in life, including but certainly not limited to full-service spas in NYC, afternoon tea, Parisian gardens, mixology classes, bespoke magic shows and rooftop bars with Insta-worthy views of the New York City skyline. A select few will even give you special access to notoriously exclusive locales like Bergdorf Goodmanand Gramercy Park. When you're not marvelling in what the hotels have to offer, remember you're also in New York. There's a lot to do there. Go for it. At least you know you'll have a prime spot for unwinding when you're done.
Best boutique hotels in NYC
1. Ace Hotel New York
The Ace Hotel New York is in the heart of the action and caters to the creative, the hungry, the young and the adventurous with an affinity for aesthetic inspiration. In the daytime, the lobby is the perfect co-working space, with long tables lined with plentiful plug sockets and desk lamps. Come nighttime, the spot is home to endless activities — from various shopping options and an irresistible bar, to an old-school photo booth and a burgeoning art space. Let’s just say you’ll never be bored (or thirsty) at the hotel. You could probably live here, let alone holiday here. Workspace aside though, when you're playing, you're a few minutes via subway to Times Square, and there's a 24-hour desk, so don't worry about the clock.
2. The Beekman
The Beekman in the Financial District is a landmark known for its nine-story atrium and awe-inspiring architecture. When you've made it beyond these features, the vintage touches in every room don’t hurt either. Not at all. Oh, and did we mention the Tom Colicchio cuisine? It's a hotel that you don't really need to leave, at all. But when you do, you're really close to the Brooklyn Bridge. You could walk over and stick a photo on the gram maybe, before heading back to this beautiful place to stay.
3. The Mark
If you’re after a lavishly decorated room, then look no further than The Mark. The hotel’s luxurious rooms were designed by the world-renowned Jacques Grange and are outfitted with ebony, sycamore and nickel furnishings, a Crestron panel that controls temperature, entertainment, shades and lighting with just one touch and black and white marble deep-soaking tubs. If that wasn’t bougie enough, a simple call to the concierge grants guests special access to personal shoppers and expert advice from Bergdorf Goodman staff. See, lavish. Outside, you're one American block away from Central Park. So grab a coffee, and stroll about, now we're living like it's the movies.
4. Crosby Street Hotel
The Kit Kemp-designed icon on SoHo’s Crosby Street simply oozes cool. From its exposed warehouse exterior to the lush sun-drenched courtyard for a spot of afternoon tea, there aren’t many more inviting places in the city. Unwind in the building’s breathtaking common spaces or take the cobble-stone street from the hotel out into the city. Whether you're exploring the neighborhood’s hidden gems or venturing out into the city at large, you’ve got a plush bed and majestic factory windows awaiting your return.
5. High Line Hotel
Originally built in 1895 as student housing for the General Theological Seminary, this urban sanctuary pays tribute to its European roots, maintaining its Parisian-inspired garden and courtyard for guests to enjoy a morning cup of espresso or evening glass of wine. Thankfully, the hotel has lost its student accommodation vibe too, with light-filled rooms that feature hardwood floors, locally sourced furniture and oversized windows. What’s more, the spot looks out onto the High Line, making it great for people watching. Here, you're also situated right in New York's Chelsea neighbourhood, and it's also a small walk from the trendy meatpacking district. All of the things.
6. The William Vale
Looking for a room with a view? It’s hard to beat those on offer in each of the William Vale’s 183 modern-luxe rooms, which feature floor-to-ceiling windows and open-air balconies looking over Manhattan’s iconic skyline. South Italian fare (think wood-fired pizza) is served up at on-site restaurant Leuca by award-winning chef Andrew Carmellini. There’s also a 60-foot outdoor pool complete with pergolas, daybeds and cabana that is the ideal place for city summer lounging. Getting into the heart of the big apple is a breeze too, with a host of transport links (from ferries to subways) right at your doorstep.
7. Boro Hotel
Staying in Manhattan is all well and good, but if you choose to rest your head on the other side of the East River, you’ll be rewarded with amazing views of The City skyline. Opt for Long Island City’s first design-centric hotel, Boro, which touts a minimalist, industrial-chic aesthetic with light-drenched rooms that boast floor-to-ceiling windows with jaw-dropping views. Once the sun goes down, head to the lobby bar where beer, wine and craft cocktails abound until 11pm. But we don’t blame you if you’d rather turn in early – the pillow top mattresses and plush Italian bedding are tough to resist. Of course, you're also within the heart of Long Island City should you wish to venture out. There's a 24-hour desk, rock up back to those nice beds whenever you like!
8. The Frederick Hotel
Originally opened in 1845 as the Gerard House, the Frederick Hotel has seen many iterations and notable guests over the years – it’s rumored that Abraham Lincoln took a snooze in the 1850s and that Vincent Gallo paid just $22 per week in the early 1980s. You can expect to pay slightly more now, but it’s worth the extra expense. It has been fully remodeled and reimagined throughout, and has 130 thoughtfully-designed, vintage-meets-minimalist rooms and the three-story Serafina Italian restaurant which offers breakfast, lunch, dinner and in-room dining. The World Financial Center, Chinatown and Wall Street are also a brief stroll away. Making this not only a luxurious stay, but a convenient one, as it's right in the heart of the big apple.
9. Arlo
Sure, you may be in New York to see the sights and experience everything the city has to offer, but with on-site programming this good, you may never want to leave the hotel. Arlo Soho offers guests “Cozy AF Knitting” classes where you’ll sip hot cocoa while being taught how to knit a pair of fingerless gloves, as well as mixology classes where you’ll learn to shake, strain and stir with some of New York’s finest. Once you’ve worked up an appetite, head to Harold’s Meat + Three, the Arlo’s on-site restaurant, for a plentiful plate of hot chicken, Japanese sweet potatoes, mac and cheese and blistered shishito peppers. Blissful. You don't have to check out the facilities every day, I mean, you're not in New York to stay indoors, are you? Fortunately, you're in Soho. So, youre really close to One World Trade Center, Ellis Island, and more.
10. Gowanus Inn & Yard
Give your quirky Brooklyn experience a comfortable edge in one of this Gowanus neighborhood spot’s 76 SAVVY Studio-designed rooms. Designed to reflect a fusion of function and comfort, each offers smart amenities, down comforters and wall-hung leather-trim cushions for a place to rest your weary head. You're just a thousand years from the Barclays Center, and the hotel is open 24 hours, so the party can end when you want it to. You'll rest well.
