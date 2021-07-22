The best boutique hotels in NYC

Travel in style and book your stay at one of the best boutique hotels NYC has to offer. From Soho to Williamsburg, these historic and design-centric inns offer guests an array of the finer things in life, including but certainly not limited to full-service spas in NYC, afternoon tea, Parisian gardens, mixology classes, bespoke magic shows and rooftop bars with Insta-worthy views of the New York City skyline. A select few will even give you special access to notoriously exclusive locales like Bergdorf Goodmanand Gramercy Park. When you're not marvelling in what the hotels have to offer, remember you're also in New York. There's a lot to do there. Go for it. At least you know you'll have a prime spot for unwinding when you're done.

