Sleep right in the heart of everything NYC’s largest borough has to offer with these best hotels in Queens, NY

Whether it’s because Queens is home to New York City’s two major airports or because the borough has long been overshadowed by Brooklyn, the best hotels in Queens, NY, have been mostly made up of no-frills hotel chains catering to business travelers. But this neighborhood, the largest of the five boroughs, is rapidly rising as a destination in its own right. The secret’s out: Queens is one of the most culturally diverse places in the world and has everything from trendy bars to beautiful beaches.

While in town, check out our fave things to do in Queens, knock some delicious Astoria restaurants off your list, and don’t forget about laid-back Rockaway Beach in NY — Queens’ very own beach town. Add to that several recently opened hotels, especially in the boutique category, and you’ll see why Queens rules as a standalone destination or as a jumping-off point to Manhattan and beyond.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to best hotels in NYC

Who makes the cut? While we might not stay in every hotel featured below, we've based our list on top reviews and amenities to find you the best stays. This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, see our affiliate guidelines.