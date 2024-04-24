The closest a Queens hotel can come to a true luxury experience is this 108-room property in Long Island City. Designed by the firm Grzywinski + Pons (also behind the Hotel on Rivington in the Lower East Side) the minimalist rooms and suites start at 200 square feet and feature Frette linens, Hay Studio and Tom Dixon furniture, cement tiles in the bathroom and Apivita amenities. The Manhattan View Balcony options are the standout for their private patios. There's a rooftop bar with skyline and Queensboro Bridge views, a cafe with breakfast and all-day menus, as well as a lobby bar for cocktails, wine and beer. We also love the library in the lobby, which has books curated by Strand Books in Union Square.
The mood? Industrial chic.
Location perks? It's only two stops from Manhattan on the N or Q subway lines.
Budget range? The more affordable side of mid-range.