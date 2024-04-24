New York
Photograph: Courtesy Floto+Warner

The best hotels in Queens, NY

Sleep right in the heart of everything NYC’s largest borough has to offer with these best hotels in Queens, NY

Written by
Elizabeth Sile
Contributor
Danielle Goldstein
Whether it’s because Queens is home to New York City’s two major airports or because the borough has long been overshadowed by Brooklyn, the best hotels in Queens, NY, have been mostly made up of no-frills hotel chains catering to business travelers. But this neighborhood, the largest of the five boroughs, is rapidly rising as a destination in its own right. The secret’s out: Queens is one of the most culturally diverse places in the world and has everything from trendy bars to beautiful beaches.

While in town, check out our fave things to do in Queens, knock some delicious Astoria restaurants off your list, and don’t forget about laid-back Rockaway Beach in NY — Queens’ very own beach town. Add to that several recently opened hotels, especially in the boutique category, and you’ll see why Queens rules as a standalone destination or as a jumping-off point to Manhattan and beyond.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to best hotels in NYC

Who makes the cut? While we might not stay in every hotel featured below, we've based our list on top reviews and amenities to find you the best stays. This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, see our affiliate guidelines.

Best hotels in Queens, NY

Boro Hotel
© Booking.com

1. Boro Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Long Island City
  • price 2 of 4

The closest a Queens hotel can come to a true luxury experience is this 108-room property in Long Island City. Designed by the firm Grzywinski + Pons (also behind the Hotel on Rivington in the Lower East Side) the minimalist rooms and suites start at 200 square feet and feature Frette linens, Hay Studio and Tom Dixon furniture, cement tiles in the bathroom and Apivita amenities. The Manhattan View Balcony options are the standout for their private patios. There's a rooftop bar with skyline and Queensboro Bridge views, a cafe with breakfast and all-day menus, as well as a lobby bar for cocktails, wine and beer. We also love the library in the lobby, which has books curated by Strand Books in Union Square.

The mood? Industrial chic.
Location perks? It's only two stops from Manhattan on the N or Q subway lines.
Budget range? The more affordable side of mid-range.

Ravel Hotel
Photograph: Scott G. Morris

2. Ravel Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Long Island City
  • price 2 of 4

Opened in 2008, this 63-room hotel overlooking the East River was the neighborhood’s first real boutique option. The location is less-ideal compared to newer offerings in the boro—it’s at least a 10-minute walk through warehouses to the nearest subway stations—but the hotel has some amenities to make the trek worth it, notably its rooftop bar and restaurant, appropriately dubbed Penthouse. This sprawling space, with glass enclosures for year-round views, serves Asian fusion dishes like yellowtail tacos and sushi rolls, plus cocktails with a Tiki bent. Ravel’s rooms mix reclaimed wood furniture with accents of orange and dark brown leathers, and those in the Superior and Double Queen categories, plus the Penthouse, have private balconies.

The mood? Down to earth.
Location perks? Seasonal rooftop pool, with cabanas, DJs and views of the New York skyline.
Budget range? Lower end of mid-range.

Aloft Long Island City-Manhattan View
Photograph: Courtesy Aloft

3. Aloft Long Island City-Manhattan View

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Long Island City
  • price 2 of 4

Aloft is Starwood Hotels & Resorts' affordable design brand and, like the six other Aloft properties in New York, this branch has a W XYZ bar for cocktails, beer and wine in the lobby and a 24/7 Re:charge gym. The rooms are basic, with pops of color in the carpeting and soft furnishings, plus a spot of modern art to liven things up.

The mood? A hint of Scandi.
Location perks? In five minutes you can be at CitiBank’s Queens headquarters and the bars and restaurants along Jackson Avenue in Long Island City.
Budget range? Reasonable.

Hilton Garden Inn New York Long Island City
Photograph Courtesy Hilton Garden Inn

4. Hilton Garden Inn New York Long Island City

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Long Island City
  • price 2 of 4

The 183 rooms of this Hilton Garden Inn, as well as public areas, feel contemporary, mixing midcentury modern-inspired furniture with a palette of greys, light browns and whites. Request a room facing Manhattan for views of the skyline, or upgrade to the Presidential Suite—the only guestroom in the hotel with a balcony. While there’s a fitness center, guests can also request a Stay Fit Kit, which includes a yoga mat, straps, blocks, hand weights and resistance bands for in-room workouts.

The mood? Safe ’70s mid-mod.
Location perks? It’s within three blocks of six different subway lines that get across the river to 59th Street in about five minutes.
Budget range? Affordable.

Home2 Suites Long Island City/Manhattan View
Photograph: Courtesy Home2 Suites

5. Home2 Suites Long Island City/Manhattan View

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Long Island City
  • price 2 of 4

Another chain player near Long Island City’s 39th Street station, this all-suite hotel offers an affordable option for families and extended stays. Every suite has a kitchenette with a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and cooking supplies, and guests also have access to laundry facilities. The 657-square-foot, one-bedroom option, with a king-sized bed and pull-out couch, is the best bet for parents and kids. The other studio-sized rooms work well for couples and solo-travelers.

The mood? Playful.
Location perks? Citi Field, Arthur Ashe Stadium and LaGuardia Airport are all reachable from the hotel within 30 minutes by car or public transport.
Budget range? Mid-range.

Four Points by Sheraton Flushing
© Booking.com

6. Four Points by Sheraton Flushing

The view from your window might not be bucolic, but Four Points in Downtown Flushing offers a fair amount of bang for your buck. Rooms come with a coffee machine, TV and desk space, there's a pool and gym on site, plus valet parking. Plus, if you do crave a spot of greenery, Leavitts Park and Daniel Carter Beard Mall are both a short walk away.

The mood? Earthy.
Location perks? There's a complimentary shuttle to and from LaGuardia Airport.
Budget range? It won't break the bank.

The Local
Photograph: Courtesy The Local

7. The Local

  • Hotels
  • Hostels
  • Long Island City
  • price 1 of 4

Though The Local is a hostel with shared and private four-person dorm rooms catering to students and young travelers, there are also double rooms with queen- and twin-sized beds for budget-conscious couples and singles. All rooms have an en suite, and the dorm rooms have under-bed lockers, reading lights and outlets for each bunk, plus free towels and linens. The Local’s brick walls are painted white and industrial lighting is used throughout so the hotel feels more elevated in its design than a traditional hostel.

The mood? Trendy hostel.
Location perks? Head to The Local cafe for Gimme! Coffee in the morning and Singlecut IPAs from the nearby Astoria brewery of an evening. Don’t miss the movie screening area in the lobby too.
Budget range? Very affordable.

The Parc Hotel Flushing
© Booking.com

8. The Parc Hotel Flushing

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Flushing
  • price 2 of 4

To eat your way through New York’s alternative Chinatown is a true local experience and once you're full up on dumplings, where better to rest your head than The Parc? Situated at at the end of the 7 train in Flushing, the hotel’s style decidedly fits its location; there are 96 minimalist rooms and suites with large floor-to-ceiling windows, Asian artwork and Chinese food options at breakfast. The hotel also has a rooftop bar perched above the bustle of the neighborhood, and it’s within walking distance of Citi Field and Arthur Ashe.

The mood? Low-key twee.
Location perks? The Parc Hotel puts you a block from White Bear for wontons, the New World Mall for everything from dim sum to pork belly buns and the Michelin-recommended Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao for soup dumplings.
Budget range? The standard rooms are affordable.

The One Flushing
© Booking.com

9. The One Flushing

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Flushing
  • price 2 of 4

On the opposite side of downtown Flushing to The Parc, this boutique hotel comes from the same owners as Spa Castle in College Point (there’s a free bus between the two for guests). Rooms have rain showerheads and tubs, Bvlgari bathroom amenities and black and metallic accents in the decor.

The mood? Bachelor pad vibes.
Location perks? It may be a little removed, but The One is still within walking distance of some of the city's top restaurants and bars.
Budget range? Super affordable.

Hyatt Place Flushing/LaGuardia
Photograph: Courtesy Hyatt Place

10. Hyatt Place Flushing/LaGuardia

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Flushing
  • price 2 of 4

There are far fewer standout stays close to LaGuardia compared with JFK, but this hotel in Flushing, three miles from the airport, offers a convenient location. Greys and browns dominate the decor of the rooms, and the hotel overall caters heavily to the business traveler, with large in-room workspaces, a business center, gym and indoor pool.

The mood? Business layover.
Location perks? There's a free shuttle to and from LaGuardia Airport.
Budget range? Mid-range.

Wyndham Garden LaGuardia South
© Booking.com

11. Wyndham Garden LaGuardia South

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Queens
  • price 2 of 4

Though this hotel has LaGuardia in its name, it’s not in fact next to the airport but in Queens’ Rego Park neighborhood, four miles away. It's a good stopover location for the airport, though there's no free shuttle, and it’s a 30-minute subway ride to Midtown. For a chain hotel, the rooms and dining areas have a lifestyle hotel vibe, with yellow pillows, grey-brown wood furniture, subway tiles and de rigueur industrial lighting. Guests also have access to the 24-hour Retro Gym in the same building, perfect for workouts between matches at the U.S. Open.

The mood? Simple but comfortable.
Location perks? Wyndham Garden's main draw is its proximity to Citi Field, Arthur Ashe Stadium, the New York Hall of Science and Flushing Meadows Park.
Budget range? Mid-range.

Looking to take a staycation?

