The 5 best hotels near JFK airport

Sure, sometimes the most dreary part of a trip is making your way through the airport and New York City is no exception. If it's your first time in the Big Apple, try not to be alarmed by the non-stop busyness, the cab drivers who use their car horns rather liberally, and the cost of said honking cab driver taking to you to your hotel. Thankfully, you can make your life a whole lot easier by booking yourself a room at one of these hotels near JFK. They might not be as glamorous as some of the best hotels in Manhattan, but a few do appear on our list of the best hotels in Queens. Oh, and be sure to make the most of the location by testing out some of the best Astoria restaurants and best things to do in Queens. Trust us: being able to bypass most of the awful airport traffic makes staying in these JFK airport hotels totally worth it.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best hotels in NYC

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.