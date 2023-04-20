New York
Crowne Plaza JFK Airport
Photograph: Dylan Patrick

The 5 best hotels near JFK airport

Instead of hoofing it into Manhattan or Brooklyn, make reservations at one of these hotels near JFK airport

Written by
Annalise Mantz
,
Katherine Lovage
&
Paula Akpan
Contributor
Alex Floyd-Douglass
Sure, sometimes the most dreary part of a trip is making your way through the airport and New York City is no exception. If it's your first time in the Big Apple, try not to be alarmed by the non-stop busyness, the cab drivers who use their car horns rather liberally, and the cost of said honking cab driver taking to you to your hotel. Thankfully, you can make your life a whole lot easier by booking yourself a room at one of these hotels near JFK. They might not be as glamorous as some of the best hotels in Manhattan, but a few do appear on our list of the best hotels in Queens. Oh, and be sure to make the most of the location by testing out some of the best Astoria restaurants and best things to do in Queens. Trust us: being able to bypass most of the awful airport traffic makes staying in these JFK airport hotels totally worth it.

NYC Hotels near JFK

Crowne Plaza JFK Airport
Photograph: Dylan Patrick

1. Crowne Plaza JFK Airport

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Queens
  • price 2 of 4

A mere hop across from John F. Kennedy International Airport, this modern, colorful and comfortable hotel offers 330 rooms and suites. There’s also a fairly well-equipped gym (especially if you like cardio), so you don’t need to let your fitness routine slide. With a 24-hour shuttle service, it's perfect for when you simply can't face a costly journey into Manhattan for your hotel stay.

Hilton New York JFK Airport
Photograph: Courtesy Hilton New York JFK

2. Hilton New York JFK Airport

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Queens
  • price 2 of 4

Ample desk space, comfortable rooms and a free shuttle make this airport-adjacent property ideal for the business traveler. Between a choice of rooms, suites and executive accom, there will be something for everyone. Plus, the indoor pool and fitness centre never goes amiss. This hotel is near to what is arguably Queens’ biggest attraction: Flushing Meadows–Corona Park. Built for the 1939 World’s Fair (and attended by millions of people), the massive green space boasts the Unisphere, an impressive 140-foot steel globe, Citi Field and Queens Museum. 

Radisson JFK Airport
Photograph: Courtesy Booking.com

5. Radisson JFK Airport

  • Hotels
  • Queens
  • price 2 of 4

Travelers flying into JFK can’t beat the convenient location (or amenities) at this Radisson. Plus, there's a handy shuttle that'll take you direct to the airport, so you don't have to rely on a cab. But the best thing? Those with a business class room have access to a proper desk and iron – so you can check your emails and iron your shirt for that oh-so-important meeting.

