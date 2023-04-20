New York
NYC Hotels, Baccarat Hotel, Time Out New York
Courtesy: Booking.com

The 14 best hotels with indoor pools in NYC

The best hotels with indoor pools in NYC, including luxurious spas and swanky rooftop tubs for your next vacation

Written by
Céline Bossart
&
Katherine Lovage
Contributor
Alex Floyd-Douglass
If hotels with indoor pools aren’t your top priority when picking a temporary residence in NYC, they should be. There are two things that are notoriously hard to come by here: nice public swimming pools and space in general. The former is often the sign of a great hotel, along with ultra-luxe hotels with spas or the policies of pet-friendly hotels, and these luxurious Manhattan pool scenes within the confines of equally inviting interiors will carry you through the dark, cold times between the warm-weather months. Read on for the best indoor hotel pools in NYC (for when you can’t make it out to hotels on the beach).

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best hotels in NYC

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Best hotels with indoor pools in NYC

Peninsula Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy The Peninsula New York

1. Peninsula Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Midtown East
  • price 4 of 4

The Peninsula is undisputedly an international hospitality icon, and its spa is no exception—especially considering its blissful oblong glass-enclosed pool with floor-to-ceiling windows and a bevy of outdoor-inspired wicker seating. It’s a perennial illusion of sunny times, and the only downside is that you’ll need a membership (or a friend who has one), unless you can talk your way into a day pass.

Royalton Park Avenue
Photograph: Courtesy Magda Biernat

2. Royalton Park Avenue

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Flatiron
  • price 3 of 4

Park Avenue’s most scene-y rooftop pool setting is abuzz all summer long, but what most don’t know is that throughout the rest of the year, the indoor portion of the space remains open as a means of keeping swimmers appeased until the warm weather’s return. This pool is available to hotel guests only during off season.

Baccarat Hotel and Residences New York
Photograph: Courtesy Baccarat Hotel

3. Baccarat Hotel and Residences New York

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Midtown West
  • price 4 of 4

It’s not often that you’ll come across a Côte d’Azur–inspired indoor pool complete with chrome-and-white cabanas and a checkered floor beneath the crystal-clear water, but there’s always the Baccarat. Granted, it’s for guests only, but all the more reason to book a night or two and bask in the lap of luxury on a staycation—all in the name of pool romping.

Park Hyatt New York
Photograph: Courtesy Park Hyatt

4. Park Hyatt New York

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Midtown West
  • price 4 of 4

The Park Hyatt’s 25th-floor Spa Nalai is the best spa pool experience. With a eucalyptus steam room, six treatment suites and a hydrotherapy pool, this oasis is as blissful as they come. Gain access by either purchasing a spa treatment or booking at least one night in the hotel – either way, the experience is worth the expense.

The Marmara Park Avenue
Photograph: Courtesy Marmara Park Hotel

5. The Marmara Park Avenue

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Midtown East
  • price 3 of 4

This Park Avenue mainstay is the definition of posh, and its opulent ambiance trickles all the way down to its Wellness Center, which is comprised of a luxe spa, a Turkish hammam, a semi-warm relaxation area, an experiential shower and of course, a 799-square-foot lap pool area, all surrounded by marble in some form or another. The Wellness Center in its entirety is available to hotel guests only.

AKA Sutton Place
Photograph: Courtesy Evan Joseph Images

6. AKA Sutton Place

  • Hotels
  • B&Bs
  • Midtown East
  • price 4 of 4

AKA’s 56th Street location takes the cake in terms of chic, modern design, and the cozy lounge chairs only up the ante. This spot also offers a fitness center in conjunction with its aquatic amenities, but access to one side or another requires a room key and a room key only—no guest passes are available.

Greenwich Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy Greenwich Hotel

7. Greenwich Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Tribeca
  • price 4 of 4

Richard DeNiro’s ultra-exclusive Tribeca hotel is home to Shibui Spa, otherwise known as one of the best places to relax in NYC. It’s so exclusive, in fact, that unless you’re a guest, you’ll only be granted a 30-minute dip session with the booking of a spa treatment. Or you could just book a room and lounge poolside to your heart’s content.

1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge
Photograph: James Baigrie

8. 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Brooklyn Heights
  • price 3 of 4

A waterfront spot that sparks envy in the heart of fashionable travellers, 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge brings together a contemporary mix of wooden and floral features that look great on Instagram, but even better in person. Head to the roof and you’ll discover a rooftop pool. Sink in, kick back and gaze across the cityscape. If views could kill, this one would be serial. 

SIXTY LES
Photograph: Courtesy Sixty LES

9. SIXTY LES

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Lower East Side
  • price 3 of 4

Floor-to-ceiling windows, lightbox headboards, and a 180-degree view of Manhattan is why you stay in Sixty… but the spa and pool is why you’ll never want to leave. Oh, did we mention there’s a 24-hour sauna? Plus, a collaboration with interior designer Pao Lopez gave birth to the hotel’s Make Believe bar, which is located on SIXTY’s rooftop (for when you desire drinks with your view).

Le Parker Meridien

10. Le Parker Meridien

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Midtown West
  • price 3 of 4

Ah, another luxury hotel pool with massive windows, a copious food-and-drink menu for the poolside area and sweeping views of Central Park, nothing to see here. Off-season day passes (including fitness privileges) will run you a cool $100, but as any Manhattanite can relate and attest to, desperate times call for desperate measures.

Mandarin Oriental New York
Photograph: Courtesy Mandarin Oriental Hotel

11. Mandarin Oriental New York

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Hell's Kitchen
  • price 4 of 4

The Mandarin Oriental doesn’t mess around when it comes to its pool game. The 75-foot lap pool is perfectly suited to professional swimmers (or aficionados) and also boasts panoramic views of the Hudson River. Like the other Midtown five-stars on this list, the Mandarin’s pool is accompanied by access to a state-of-the-art gym and health program, but it all comes at the price of a room; no memberships or guest passes here.

Dream Downtown
Photograph: Courtesy Dream Hotel

12. Dream Downtown

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Chelsea
  • price 3 of 4

A stone’s throw away from Chelsea Market and a mere block from the High Line this hotel certainly has a dream location—but it’s the in-house entertainment that really knocks it out of the park. It’s got a fun club atmosphere, resident DJ’s and if you look up from the lobby, you’ll be dazzled. Why? You can see right into the 50-foot heated glass-bottom pool (part of the hotel’s sand-filled “beach” courtyard). 

CODA Williamsburg

13. CODA Williamsburg

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Williamsburg
  • price 3 of 4

Part of a newer, friendlier side of Williamsburg, the CODA hotel has aesthetically-pleasing, mid-century-designed rooms and a breezy Brooklyn-come-Miami vibe. Arguably the biggest draw, the backyard pool and deck sports comfy chairs, vibrant murals and a bar reminiscent of a beachside watering hole. Jump in and you’ll soon forget you’re in the city.

The William Vale
Photograph: Courtesy The William Vale

14. The William Vale

  • Hotels
  • Greenpoint
  • price 3 of 4

The William Vale is a relative newbie when it comes to hotels in New York. It only opened it's doors in late-2016, but it's made quite the impression since then. The most spectacular thing about the palce is its windows. We're talking floor-to-ceiling – in fact it's basically one giant window. Step out of the elevator on any floor and you'll be met with a whopper of a view across Brooklyn. Two major selling points for the Vale are its elevated park (think High Line) and its 60-foot pool.

