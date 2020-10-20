The best NYC hotels with hot tubs in rooms and on roofs

Give one of these NYC hotels with hot tubs a whirl if you're looking for a romantic staycation or spa-themed getaway

New York doesn’t exactly have a reputation as the most relaxing place (how much chilling do you expect to get in the city that never sleeps?), but these opulent NYC hotels with hot tubs might just change that. A soak in a hot tub can go a long way, especially after a manic day of traveling or stomping all over the city on one of the best walking tours in NYC. These high-end hotels get it: each offers hot tubs in-room or alongside rooftop pools. Whether you’re just looking for hotels for a staycation or you're hitting NYC for the first time, check into these properties that rival the best spas and get ready for a nice plunge. We’re feeling more relaxed already.

