The best Airbnbs with fireplaces in NYC

The designer apartment in Harlem
It's rare to find such a stunner of an apartment with three bedrooms and two bathrooms in New York City – but we did! Here lies the uber-contemporary designer apartment in Central Harlem – complete with a white-brick fireplace, modern furnishings, and decor that brings instant home energy. Other amenities include a fully equipped kitchen, a washer/dryer, super speedy Wi-Fi, and SmartTVs with all the best streaming services. Head to the whiskey nook with your book in the evening and unwind as the fire burns away through the night.