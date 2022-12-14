New York
Timeout

Gorgeous Duplex Brownstone Apartment
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

The best Airbnbs with fireplaces in NYC

Cozy up by the hearth at one of these stunning lofts, brownstones and other Airbnbs with fireplaces in NYC

Annalise Mantz
Alex Floyd-Douglass
Written by
Annalise Mantz
&
Alex Floyd-Douglass
Want to stay cozy as f*ck during your trip to New York? Rent one of these Airbnbs with fireplaces instead of a boring old hotel room. Whether you want to stay in one of the coolest Airbnb Brooklyn rentals or you’re looking for something near all the top New York attractions, this list includes plenty of suitable options.

Fireplaces add pizzazz to modern lofts, vintage brownstones, and artsy studios—and the ambiance that flickering flames lend to a chilly evening is hard to deny. Fair warning: Once you’ve seen how stunning these Airbnbs with fireplaces in NYC look, you might not be willing to go back to the typical Airbnb New York City rental.

Airbnbs with fireplaces in NYC

The designer apartment in Harlem
Courtesy: Airbnb

The designer apartment in Harlem

It's rare to find such a stunner of an apartment with three bedrooms and two bathrooms in New York City – but we did! Here lies the uber-contemporary designer apartment in Central Harlem – complete with a white-brick fireplace, modern furnishings, and decor that brings instant home energy. Other amenities include a fully equipped kitchen, a washer/dryer, super speedy Wi-Fi, and SmartTVs with all the best streaming services. Head to the whiskey nook with your book in the evening and unwind as the fire burns away through the night. 

The spectacular townhouse in East Village
Courtesy: Airbnb

The spectacular townhouse in East Village

Looking for a luxury townhouse in NYC's iconic East Village? This is the Airbnb for you. From the incredible interiors featuring an array of eclectic art, wall paint and furniture to the quirky kitchen-diner-combo, this four-bedroom has all you need for your stay in the Big Apple. Enjoy dining alfresco on the fairy-lit garden patio – spark up the BBQ if the weather allows – before retiring to one of the vibrant bedrooms this place has to offer. Other great amenities include a Bluetooth sound system, A/C, a hot tub in the master bedroom and, of course, a fireplace to enjoy meals in front of.

The modern gem on the Upper West Side
Courtesy: Airbnb

The modern gem on the Upper West Side

Live your best life in one of the most affluent neighborhoods of New York City with a stay in this stunning Airbnb. Just one block from Central Park, this two-bedroom apartment on the Upper West Side has all you need for a luxurious trip to NYC. From modern furnishings to phenomenal city views, it's giving opulence – and we're here for it. All that's left to do is light up the fireplace, grab a glass of red and unwind as the fire goes snap, crackle, pop.

The chic brownstone in Harlem
Courtesy: Airbnb

The chic brownstone in Harlem

There's nothing quite like staying in an authentic brownstone apartment in New York City's most historic district; Harlem. Live out your filmstar fantasy as you head up the stairs to your very own brownstone entrance and walk into a space that's both modern and homey. This is the ideal Airbnb if you're looking for a combination of relaxed style and maximum comfort. After your day exploring the city that never sleeps, sit back and enjoy local shows on the TV as the fireplace crackles soothingly beneath it. 

The renovated apartment in Brooklyn
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

The renovated apartment in Brooklyn

A marble island, metal fireplace and sleek leather couch give this Bed-Stuy two-bedroom a modern feel. Two cushy queen beds sleep as many as four guests, making this Airbnb an ideal choice for couples or friends who are ready to explore Brooklyn.

The sunny oasis in Chelsea
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

The sunny oasis in Chelsea

Monochromatic furniture and white-washed brick give this Chelsea studio a bright feel. Its location near the High Line, Chelsea Market, Whitney Museum of American Art and other local attractions makes this Airbnb an excellent choice for first-time visitors to New York.

Looking for more Airbnbs in NYC?

