You could argue that the fact that the jewel in the crown of Staten Island hotels is a 3-star Hilton Garden Inn sets a fairly low bar for accommodation in New York’s fifth borough. That said, this is a good one. Set within the 415 acres of preserved woodland of Staten Island's Corporate Park, this modern hotel is just a few minutes from Interstate 278. The guest rooms are tastefully decorated and equipped with the signature Garden Sleep System, a TV, mini fridge, microwave, and an ergonomic workstation with free wi-fi. Some suites even have whirlpool tubs. Lorenzo's Restaurant, Bar & Cabaret offers Italian and American cuisine along with live cabaret performances on select Fridays. Or, for the complete opposite experience, you could buy a meal from the 24-hour Pavilion Pantry and heat it in your in-room microwave. And for rooftop drinks, there’s the Above Rooftop Lounge.
Where is it? South Avenue, Staten Island.
What's the budget range? Pretty affordable.