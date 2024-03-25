New York
A modern lobby with gray hardwood floors, gray sofas and a reception desk.
Courtesy: Booking.comFairfield Inn & Suites

The 5 best Staten Island hotels for business trips or visiting family

It’s not about ambiance at the best Staten Island hotels, but if you’re in town on business these are the ones to know

Jennifer Banful
Written by
James Chase
Contributor
Jennifer Banful
You’re looking for the best Staten Island hotels? Surely you have your reasons. To most New Yorkers, it is synonymous with the Staten Island Ferry, and that’s about it. But this often overlooked borough does have quite a bit of history. Staten Island was discovered in 1524 by Giovanni da Verrazano and named by Henry Hudson in 1609. In 1898, Staten Island became one of New York City’s five boroughs. Service to Manhattan actually began in 1712, although the Ferry as we know it today was instituted by Cornelius Vanderbilt in 1829. Today, the borough has an extensive park system, historical homes and the Greenbelt, a nature preserve that spans 2,800 acres, and of course Staten Island Zoo. You can even dine at the best Staten Island restaurants. In fact, some of the best New York pizzas can be found on Staten Island.  

Who makes the cut? While we might not stay in and review every hotel featured, we've based our list on our expert knowledge of the destination covered, editorial reviews, user reviews, hotel amenities and in-depth research to find you the best stays. This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, see our affiliate guidelines.

Best Staten Island hotels

Hilton Garden Inn New York/Staten Island
Photograph: Courtesy Vinnie Amessé

1. Hilton Garden Inn New York/Staten Island

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Staten Island
  • price 2 of 4

You could argue that the fact that the jewel in the crown of Staten Island hotels is a 3-star Hilton Garden Inn sets a fairly low bar for accommodation in New York’s fifth borough. That said, this is a good one. Set within the 415 acres of preserved woodland of Staten Island's Corporate Park, this modern hotel is just a few minutes from Interstate 278. The guest rooms are tastefully decorated and equipped with the signature Garden Sleep System, a TV, mini fridge, microwave, and an ergonomic workstation with free wi-fi. Some suites even have whirlpool tubs. Lorenzo's Restaurant, Bar & Cabaret offers Italian and American cuisine along with live cabaret performances on select Fridays. Or, for the complete opposite experience, you could buy a meal from the 24-hour Pavilion Pantry and heat it in your in-room microwave. And for rooftop drinks, there’s the Above Rooftop Lounge. 

Where is it? South Avenue, Staten Island. 

What's the budget range? Pretty affordable.

Hampton Inn & Suites Staten Island
Photograph: Courtesy Hampton Inn & Suites Staten Island

2. Hampton Inn & Suites Staten Island

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Staten Island
  • price 2 of 4

Next door to the Garden Inn is sibling property Hampton Inn & Suites. As with the former, you know what to expect from the reputation of the chain, and what you get is straightforward, but decent. Like its neighbor, Hampton Inn is set within the 415 acres of preserved woodland of Staten Island's Corporate Park, a few minutes from Interstate 278. This traditional West Shores Stable building has a rich equestrian theme. Each of its 107 rooms is equipped with a custom-designed bed, flat-screen TV, and free WiFi. There is also both a full desk and a lap desk for working on the bed (don’t go falling asleep mid-report!). You also get a microwave, a mini fridge, and a coffeemaker. In addition, the suites boast whirlpool tubs and/or pull-out sofas. There’s a fitness center and indoor pool for working off the free hot breakfast they serve daily. And you can dine at neighboring Lorenzo’s in the evening, which offers live cabaret acts at certain times. 

Where is it? South Avenue, Staten Island.

What's the budget range? Not too shabby for a couple of nights.

Time Out tip: The hotel also offers a complimentary shuttle service to Newark Airport and Staten Island Ferry.

Holiday Inn Staten Island

3. Holiday Inn Staten Island

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Staten Island
  • price 1 of 4

This is the first of three hotels that form Staten Island’s “budget strip” on the borough’s western edge. You know what a Holiday Inn is, therefore you know what this particular property is. It’s a clean, efficient, straightforward, suburban hotel, about an 8-minute drive from the College of Staten Island. Its 103 rooms are equipped with flat-screen TVs and desks, plus premium cable channels and coffeemakers. LiLLies restaurant serves breakfast and dinner, and there’s also a modest fitness center to redress the balance. The list of freebies is impressive. Kids 19 and under stay free with an adult. There’s also free WiFi, a free hot breakfast bar, and free parking. Plus you get a complimentary shuttle to the Staten Island Ferry.

Where is it? Wild Avenue, Staten Island - 30 minutes from Manhattan. 

What's the budget range? Cheap and cheerful. 

Holiday Inn Express - Staten Island West

4. Holiday Inn Express - Staten Island West

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Staten Island
  • price 1 of 4

This sibling property to the Holiday Inn sits right next door to it. As you’d expect, the Express version places function, efficiency, and value over form, but still scores highly in customer satisfaction. Its 95 rooms come with flat-screen TVs and desks, plus premium cable channels and coffeemakers. There’s also a fitness center on-site. While there is no restaurant or lounge, the hotel does offer a free hot breakfast buffet. You also get free WiFi, free parking, free newspapers, and a complimentary shuttle to the Staten Island Ferry.

Where is it? South Avenue, Staten Island. 

What's the budget range? Pretty decent.

 

Fairfield Inn & Suites
Courtesy: Booking.com

5. Fairfield Inn & Suites

Who doesn't love service with a smile? That's exactly what you can expect at the Fairfield & Suites - the staff really know how to hit it off with guests, so you feel right at home and have everything you need. Style-wise, rooms have a sleek, contemporary vibe, with a mix of dark and light wood tones, making it well-suited to you savvy business travelers on the lookout for convenience and affordability. Along with cozy rooms, there's an on-site restaurant, a business center, and a fitness studio all at your disposal. And of course, you're just a stone's throw from Manhattan too. 

Where is it? Wild Avenue Staten Island.

What's the budget range? A super affordable and stylish base or stopover for those heading to Manhattan. 

Check prices

