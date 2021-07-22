The best hotels in Brooklyn
Eat, sleep and play at the best hotels in Brooklyn in New York’s most charming and liveliest borough
Venture across the river for a stay at one of the best hotels in Brooklyn. Once there, experience the borough’s finest—from the best brunch in Brooklyn to the best venues for live music in Brooklyn. If rest and relaxation are more your speed, you’re in luck, because these hotels house some of the most incredible hotel rooftop pools in the city. Just make sure your phone’s charged – you’ll definitely want to post those iconic shots of the Manhattan skyline. Whether you're looking for a hub near the heart of the area or a getaway on the outskirts, this list should help you make the most of your time out of the big apple.
This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.
RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best hotels in NYC
Best hotels in Brooklyn
1. The Williamsburg Hotel
The brainchild of London-based design firm Michaelis Boyd Studio, each brick-, glass- and Corten steel-encased room boasts double-height ceilings and soaring windows for maximum cityscape exposure. Explore Williamsburg via neighborhood Tuk Tuk tour or get some exercise with a complimentary bike rental. There’s plenty of R&R back at the hotel, where you’ve got a rooftop pool, restaurant Harvey and three distinct bars to choose from. At the hotel, you can make use of a sleek bar and lounge, plus a kitchen headed up by five-time Michelin Bib Gourmand recipient Melissa O'Donnell.
2. 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge
Nestled under the Brooklyn Bridge, this 10-story eco-luxury hotel offers retreat-worthy rooms outfitted with native greenery, reclaimed materials and sweeping waterfront views. Be sure to step out for a sunset beverage or two. I mean, If you're not making use of the hotel’s 4,000-square-foot rooftop, killer cocktails, and panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline and the Statue of Liberty, what are you doing? Exploring Brooklyn? Well, yeah okay, fair enough. We wouldn't blame you for not leaving the hotel, though.
3. The Tillary Hotel
Formerly known as the Dazzler, the Tillary Hotel offers guests an experiential stay that caters to the senses. Designed by Brooklyn-based Cl-oth Interiors, modern, art deco–inspired guest rooms feature jewel-tone plush textures, C.O. Bigelow bath amenities and interactive smart TVs. Once refreshed, guests can further please their palates with bespoke Brooklyn-themed cocktails served out on the 3,000-square-foot whiskey bar and deck aptly named Distillary. Should you decide to even leave the spot, you'll find your a stone's throw from the Barclays Center, Brooklyn Bridge, Prospect Park, and much much more.
4. Pod Brooklyn
New York’s premier modular hotel opened in Brooklyn back in October 2017. Pod Brooklyn features 249 pod-style rooms equipped with private bathrooms, high-tech amenities and oversize windows overlooking verdant courtyards and rooftops connected by glass walkways and living walls spanning the length of the property. Just a short walk from Bedford Avenue, neighborhood favorites like Parm, Fette Sau and St. Anselm are easily accessible. You're also basically on the doorstep of Williamsburg, and the East River State Park – making this an ideal spot whether you want to explore or just chill the heck out.
5. Franklin Guesthouse
This industrial-chic spot in the rapidly hipsterfying Greenpoint neighborhood is cozy and cool, with apartment-style rooms so you can live like a local. There's also, however, a sauna and a fitness center to burn off all those ramen burgers and artisanal popsicles you’ll scarf at Smorgasburg, and ample space to store the treasures you’ll snag at Brooklyn Flea. So it's like being a local, just a very luxe one. The best of both worlds.
6. Wythe Hotel
This historic 100-year old fromer barrel factory is now a haven for design lovers and hipster mecca, given the location. Reynard, the restaurant at Wythe, is lovely too, and the rooftop bar is a great spot for panoramic Manhattan views (not that you'll have the space to yourself). A cooler-than-thou industrial design solidifies the sleek vibe throughout the accomodation. The Wythe is located just a couple of blocks from Bedford Avenue and the heart of Williamsburg, which makes it an ideal base for your travels.
7. The Box House Hotel
This former door factory is now home to 130 apartment-style rooms, each bigger than most NYC homes. So there's still a lot of doors knocking about. Designed by Brooklynite Kip Jacobs, the place is full of bright colors and quirky antiques (see: vintage cameras and binoculars adorn the coffee tables) that give you a sense of Brooklyn-living from a local. The Box House sits tucked away in northernmost-Brooklyn by the Pulaski Bridge, making for a mellow spot ideal for exploring Greenpoint and nearby Long Island City. There's a subway nearby should you want to venture elsewhere. You might be tempted, as there's views of Midtown Manhattan from certain rooms.
8. Nu Hotel
Between charm-filled Boerum Hill, buzzing Downtown Brooklyn and plenty of subways, the Nu Hotel scores major points for convenience. Colors are bright and rooms are comfy and simple, with recycled hardwood floors and organic sheets. High rollers staying in the Urban Suites can kick back in their own in-room hammocks. Enjoy a free breakfast before walking across the Brooklyn Bridge or exploring the tree-lined neighborhood. If you've brought your gains on holiday with you, you can also make use of their 24-hour gym. We might take a bike ride instead (the hotel has free bike rental).
9. Henry Norman Hotel
The rooms in this trendy Greenpoint hotel, housed in a refinished 19th-century brick warehouse, have high ceilings, hardwood floors, quality coffeemakers and pretty white and grey décor. Some rooms even have private terraces, and the artwork is local. It’s a bit of a schlep to the train, but there’s a free shuttle. There's a 24-hour front desk too, so it's ideal for those late nights in the city that never sleeps.
10. Aloft New York Brooklyn
Check out views of the Statue of Liberty from the terrace, swim in the rooftop pool or play a game of pool at the billiards table. The Aloft has a very in-vogue-Brooklyn feel without Manhattan sticker shock. It's a great spot to unwind and enjoy after a day (or night) of hitting the city. When you're ready to head out though, you'll be blessed to know it’s a small walk to the subway, so Manhattan or elsewhere in Brooklyn are easily accessed.
Looking for more of Brooklyn’s best?
Check out the best restaurants in Brooklyn
From classic steakhouses to hipster pizza parlors to hidden Nordic boîtes, these are the best restaurants in Brooklyn