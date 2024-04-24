New York
Hotel Chelsea

  • Hotels
  • Chelsea
  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
  1. Hotel Chelsea Lobby Bar
    Photograph: Annie Schlechter | Hotel Chelsea Lobby Bar
  2. Hotel Chelsea facade
    Photograph: Annie Schlechter | Hotel Chelsea facade
  3. Hotel Chelsea Lobby
    Photograph: Annie Schlechter | Hotel Chelsea Lobby
  4. Hotel Chelsea’s Lobby Bar
    Photograph: Annie Schlechter | Hotel Chelsea’s Lobby Bar
  5. Hotel Chelsea studio king room
    Photograph: Annie Schlechter | Hotel Chelsea studio king room
  6. Hotel Chelsea king
    Photograph: Annie Schlechter | Hotel Chelsea king room
  7. Hotel Chelsea spa and treatment center
    Photograph: Annie Schlechter | Hotel Chelsea spa and treatment center
  8. Hotel Chelsea gym
    Photograph: Annie Schlechter | Hotel Chelsea gym
  9. El Quijote Dining Room
    Photograph: Eric Medsker | El Quijote Dining Room
  10. El Quijote
    Photograph: Eric Medsker | El Quijote
A bohemian landmark in the middle of Manhattan that remains as star-studded as ever.

Hotels don’t come with much more cultural cache than the Chelsea Hotel (its new owners will insist you call it The Hotel Chelsea, but we’re pretty sure that’ll never stick). From Leonard Cohen and Patti Smith to Dylan Thomas, Iggy Pop and Stonewall icon Stormé Delarverie, the majestic red brick building—with its French Quarter style balustrades and legendary neon sign—has been home to a hilariously lengthy list of truly inspirational artists, renegades and creatives. Taylor Swift also has a song about it. 

Finally open to the public after a decade or so of legal wrangling and redevelopment, the 155-room hotel has certainly been given a lick of fresh paint, but the dreamy, pleasantly ragged apartment-building style air remains. Like Los Angeles’ Chateau Marmont before it, it feels upkept rather than updated; there are wooden floors throughout, ornate brass fixtures, and suites feel lived-in and homely, with mismatched furniture; velvet sofas, comfy cushions, leopard-print chairs and antique writing desks. There are other sweet touches too, such as monogrammed sheets, robes, and slippers. The grand, original Victorian staircase is also worth wandering up, lined as it is with art, much of it supplied by one-time residents. There are a few completely new touches – a fabulously decadent but still fittingly offbeat spa on the top floor comes complete with a purple tile-lined steam room, treatment rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows and outdoor balconies with serious city views.   

Neighborhood:

As the name suggests, you’ll find the hotel bang in the middle of Chelsea on the west side of Manhattan. It’s home to around 200 galleries, including contemporary art giants David Zwirner and the Gagosian, as well as a longstanding LGBTQI+ community.

Nearby

  1. Empire Diner: A classic New York restaurant, Empire Diner is a deco gem. It’s been spruced up over recent years, and you can now order kale salads alongside trad diner fare such as chicken and waffles. 
  2. The Highline: Perhaps one of the city’s most famous modern landmarks, this public park on an abandoned elevated train line has attracted millions every year since opening in 2009.
  3. The Whitney: There’s free admission to one of New York’s greatest galleries every Friday evening. 

Time Out tip

If you’re dining at the hotel, eschew the new French bistro Café Chelsea in favor of the storied El Quijote, a camp-y Spanish spot on site that dates back to 1930 and was a favorite of Andy Warhol. 

Leonie Cooper
Written by
Leonie Cooper

Details

Address:
222 W 23rd St
New York
10011
Cross street:
between Seventh and Eighth Aves
Contact:
View Website
212-483-1010
Transport:
Subway: C, E to 23rd St
Do you own this business?
Sign in & claim business
