It’s a clear marker of New York luxury—proximity to Central Park, that is. Real estate prices tend to grow exponentially the closer you get to that iconic, lush green space, with the park’s southernmost block being fittingly known as Billionaires’ Row. Nestled near that group of ultra-pricey pencil towers are several of the city’s most lavish hotels, from the Plaza to the Ritz Carlton to the Park Hyatt. But the Hyatt corp. has another property, the Thompson Central Park New York, right around the corner that, though a solid chunk of change cheaper than the Park Hyatt and its budget-unfriendly brethren, still packs in plenty of five-star polish.

Taking over the iconic former Le Parker Meridien space on West 56th Street, the Thompson Central Park underwent a major mid-pandemic facelift by architect Thomas Juul-Hansen and designers Stonehill Taylor and officially opened in November 2021. The result is mid-century modern sleekness—this is a Thompson property, after all—throughout both the public spaces and private guestrooms.

Soaring with 36-foot-high ceilings, the large-scale lobby features crushed-velvet sofas, contemporary artworks and colossal statement chandeliers, as well as two of the hotel’s stellar food-and-drink options: the jazzy all-day lounge Parker’s, which serves up live tunes, a solid Cosmo ($25) and New York-y plates like a Wagyu chopped cheese ($27) and a truffle-sauced “dirty water” dog ($23); and patty “speakeasy” Burger Joint, a Le Parker Meridien leftover that’s been serving one of the city’s most famed hamburgers for the past two decades. (The fine-dining restaurant Indian Accent—which I awarded four stars when it debuted back in 2016—is also located right next door.)

The 587 guest quarters mirror the lobby’s sophistication, ranging from a refined though standard-sized double bed option (300 square feet) to the substantially more spacious and sumptuous Thompson Suite (900 square feet). Unsurprisingly, the rooms’ swankiness increases the higher up you go: set between floors 26 and 33, the so-called Upper Stories abodes are a decidedly upgraded guest experience, one that I found completely worth it during my stay.

Along with an expedited private check-in on the hotel’s third floor, the Upper Stories designation means you get priority access to the building’s on-property restaurants and residents-only gym but an exclusive lounge with free coffee, soft drinks and snacks (much-appreciated since the rooms don’t have much of a mini bar), large flatscreens and plenty of comfy seating. There are also elevated in-room amenities including Dyson Supersonic hair dryers, Nespresso Vertuo coffee makers and, most impressive of all, sweeping views of that eponymous park, a premium when more than a peek isn’t guaranteed in the skyscraper-crammed area.

The Thompson is already competitively priced compared to its Central Park South neighbors but a panorama like that is priceless.

Neighborhood

Beyond the park itself, the Thompson Central Park New York is within walking distance of some key cultural institutions in midtown Manhattan including Carnegie Hall, the Museum of Modern Art and Lincoln Center, as well as a slew of Broadway theaters. And if you consider shopping to be an art, you have several browsing opportunities, including the boutiques of Fifth Avenue and department stores like Nordstrom.



Nearby

The Paris Theater: For an arthouse flick at New York City's last single-screen cinema The Shops at Columbus Circle: For stocking up on fashion, home décor, wellness and tech from 50-plus retailers The Russian Tea Room: For a taste of old-school New York and, of course, vodka

Time Out tip

If you want to take advantage of that park proximity, the Thompson offers a Picnic in the Park package: along with a basket and blanket, it includes yummy grub (chicken Caesar wraps, cheese and charcuterie, fresh fruit), a Victrola portable record player with a selection of vinyls, and a Kodak mini instant camera to commemorate your al fresco afternoon. Simply pick up your reserved basket at reception and head for the trees!