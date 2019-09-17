The 10 best movies to see at the 2019 New York Film Festival

Every September, we turn to Lincoln Center for a new edition of NYC’s revered showcase of the best cinema from around the globe: the stuff you’ll be stanning for, if anyone asks. This year’s lineup—the 57th, if you can believe it—unspools Sept 27–Oct 13 and doesn’t disappoint. Things kick off in explosive fashion with Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, still unseen by critics but promising to be its director’s return to his signature criminal universe. Let’s stick to the movies we have seen. These 10 titles are the ones you should finagle a ticket (or two) for. Visit filmlinc.org for the complete lineup and tickets.