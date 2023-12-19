12 essential holiday experiences everyone has in NYC

The holiday season in New York City encompasses far more than just a day’s festivities and there are plenty of essential experiences that embody a perfect month of merriment.

From investigating Christmas tree stalls for a bargain fir to enduring packs of tourists within blocks of Rockefeller Center, these New York City holiday experiences remind you that despite its foibles, the city’s festive follies always lead to a memorable time.

1. A nerve-wracking trip to see the tree at Rockefeller Center

Seeing the iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree once is enough for some people, but the Christmas spirit may inevitably sneak up on you and convince you that this time will be different. Multiple barricades, human gridlocks, and a blurred glimmer of a tree later, you may shave a few Christmases off your lifetime by attempting a cute photo opp. Seasoned New Yorkers learn that, if the tree is a must, admiring from across the street is just as efficient.

2. Sampling viral treats at a holiday market

The holiday markets at Bryant Park or Union Square are best visited during your mid-week lunch break rather than during the weekend’s peak hours, and you’ll definitely make the most of that time by snagging a treat that first appeared on your Instagram feed (like the Liquid S’more). May you all have mundane Tuesdays livened up by sipping a rich hot chocolate and browsing handcrafted but overpriced ornaments.

3. Bringing home several different hauls of sufganiyot

Whether or not you celebrate Hanukkah, the greatest time of year is when Breads or Orwashers fills its shelves with irresistible seasonal donuts. Pick up a dozen to tote on the subway to a holiday party or give yourself a daily treat of a different flavor.

4. Navigating several MTA lines to visit the Dyker Heights lights

As inventive as light displays on walkups’ fire escapes and brownstones’ stoops can be, nothing beats a cozy-looking neighborhood glittering as if it exists in a snow globe. That’s the appeal of Dyker Heights but getting there is no picnic. After taking nothing short of planes, trains, and automobiles to arrive there, don’t forget to account for a long walk up and down the decorated streets.

5. Surveying Christmas tree stalls before you find a bargain

If you’re committed to lugging a proper Christmas tree into your shoebox apartment, expect to visit every tree stall within your immediate radius for the perfect budget-friendly standout. If heaving a tree along New York City sidewalks isn’t your thing, a fake miniature tree will be your holiday staple.

6. Navigating tourist pileups in midtown

Holiday shopping in New York often takes you to undesirable places such as Fifth Avenue on a mid-December day. Even if you manage to avoid the Christmas tree traffic, your standard speedwalking pace won’t help you zoom through packs of tourists gaping at window displays, billboards, and the sheer magnitude of their own crowds. It didn’t matter that Fifth Avenue was closed to car traffic on Sundays this month.

7. Running into carolers at a church, street corner or bar

Kudos to you if you happen to pen a caroling concert into your holiday schedule, but chances are that you see carolers unexpectedly when you’re out and about. Take a pause when this serendipity occurs and enjoy the nostalgic wave the Christmas carols provide.

8. Accidentally being in a hotspot on the day of SantaCon

One moment you’re wandering peacefully through the Lower East Side, and the next you’ve suddenly stumbled upon a line of drunken Santas spilling out of the nearest bar at three in the afternoon.

9. Comparing New Year’s Eve cover charges and prix fixe menus

A quiet night in sometimes doesn’t suffice for a New Year’s celebration, but trying to do anything else involves so much preparation that you might end up at home anyway. Monstrous cover charges at ritzy bars and expensive prix fixe menus kill the mood quickly, but at least you tried to be cool and exciting before resorting to your favorite local takeout on the couch.

10. Running to the nearest green space at the slightest hint of snow

There’s rarely enough snow to fully shut down the city, so when there are some flurries, New Yorkers take advantage of it. A snowy day means a visit to the park for some picture-perfect views before the limited snow turns to slush. Let’s hope it happens this winter!

11. Justifying every indulgence with “It’s the holidays!”

You can spend money in New York just by stepping outdoors, but holiday magic whittles away at your normal restraint. That also goes for your usual diet! It’s out the window during the holidays, but ‘tis the season!

12. Refamiliarizing yourself with that New York City holiday magic

This time of year is stressful, expensive, and hectic, but another guarantee of the season is that when you least expect it, New York City’s holiday magic will woo you once again. It’s the most wonderful time of the year for a reason, and the city will always find a way to remind you of that.