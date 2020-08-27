5 reasons why you should grab a drink at Time Out Market New York

From one of the city's most stunning rooftop views to supporting local businesses, there are plenty of reasons to drink with us.

New Yorkers may not be able to belly up to the city’s best bars late into the night these days, but we’re not exactly going thirsty either. It seems like every day there’s another bar or restaurant rolling out its outdoor setup—sometimes in hidden backyards, on the waterfront or with elaborate designs. At Time Out Market New York, here are five reasons you should be drinking with us. Cheers!

The amazing views



We may be a little biased, but it wouldn’t be a stretch to say our waterfront views aren’t too shabby. Actually, they’re amazing, if we don’t say so ourselves. You can sip a refreshing Sangria Spritz as you take in front-row views of the Manhattan bridge, the city’s downtown skyline and the sunlight glistening off the East River.

Cocktails to-go

In one of the most popular pivots during this current crisis, bars are now able to offer cocktails to-go. It won’t last forever, though. So take advantage of it while you can. Order a New York Sour, pair it with a Pat LaFrieda burger and perhaps seek out a picnic spot nearby.

Top notch food-and-drink pairings

Our Time Out Market is carefully curated to feature the best of the city. So no matter what you choose to imbibe, there’s plenty of options when it comes to figuring out what to eat and drink. We have some of the most talented chefs in the city offering a wide array of dishes, from Nashville hot chicken to seafood curries.

Drink local

That tropical Coconut Carousel cocktail you just ordered? It’s filled with Owney’s Rum, a two-year casked aged Dominican rum that is blended and bottled in New York City (Brooklyn to be exact). We’ve sourced from all sorts of local distillers and brewers, so you know you’re supporting fellow New Yorkers.

Happy Hour

It’s the perfect match: A boozy-fueled happy hour and a rooftop with sweeping views. You can enjoy it every day our Time Out Market is open. Before summer is over, it’s one of the best spots in town to down a cocktail (or two).

