It seems like the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is not the only one that New Yorkers should be paying attention to.

While walking down Fifth Avenue—which has been turned into a winter wonderland complete with polar bears and festive penguins—passerby may, in fact, notice a 12-story Christmas tree right on the facade of the Louis Vuitton store by 57th Street.

The multicolored, 2-D installation, complete with Louis Vuitton logo and ornaments, scales the entire corner of the building and can be seen from blocks away.

Although unique in design each year, the Louis Vuitton installation on the side of the Manhattan building has become an annual tradition.

In 2019, the holiday celebration featured a fluorescent design of the brand's monogram logo, interwoven with 3D spheres and hearts and pop art animations that even reached the store's windows.

The facade has been used for other celebrations throughout the years as well, including back in August, when the brand turned 200 years old, and in January of this year, when it featured a mural made in collaboration with Swiss artist Urs Fischer to mark a new LV x UF collection. Talk about a versatile surface.

As usual, New York City proves to be fertile ground for street art (an official report even says so!), whether it be graffiti, murals or—well—Louis Vuitton's tech-forward facade installation.

Word to the wise: never walk around staring at your phone but always look up—you never know what beautiful art pieces you'll get to gaze at on a random stroll.