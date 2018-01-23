A Basquiat painting worth $110.5 million is going on view at the Brooklyn Museum

A 1982 painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat that shocked the art market by fetching $110.5 million at auction last spring is going on display at the Brooklyn Museum on Friday. It will be the first stop on a worldwide tour arranged by the artwork's owner, billionaire Japanese collector Yusaku Maezawa.

In a way, the show represents a homecoming of sorts for the graffiti writer turned art star, who died in 1988 at age 27. Basquiat was born in Brooklyn, and his mother took him to the Brooklyn Museum when he was a kid. The museum also hosted two major Basquiat exhibitions in 2005 and 2015.

At the time of its sale, Untitled, as the piece is called, set an auction record for a contemporary American artist. Once it completes its tour, the painting will take pride of place in a museum Maezawa is building in Japan. For now, it remains in the Borough of Kings until March 11.

Photograph: Collection of Yusaku Maezawa, © Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat

