New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Tipsy Scoop
Photograph: Courtesy of Tipsy Scoop

A boozy cookie pop-up shop is coming to NYC

You can try the indulgent treats alongside some boozy hot chocolate floats.

Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

Two cookies are better than one... and two boozy cookies are that much better than anything else—and that is exactly what you are going to find at Tipsy Scoop and Chonky Cookies' new pop-up cookie shops this winter.

Tipsy Scoop
Photograph: Courtesy of Tipsy Scoop

The pop-ups will open a week from today, on November 11, and stay in place all season long inside Tipsy Scoop's three New York locations (Brooklyn, Manhattan and Long Beach). You can also purchase them by the dozen and have them shipped nationally online.

Each delicacy will sell for $5 (remember: it's basically a cookie within a cookie) and the flavors will be in rotation. 

To kick things off, sweet tooths will be treated to a Baileys and Oreo cookie; a salted caramel version infused with bourbon and a pretzel crunch; a bada-bing, made with Italian rainbow cookies and infused with Amaretto; and a maple pancake whiskey cookie made with—you guessed it—whiskey and a maple glaze frosting.

Tipsy Scoop
Photograph: Courtesy of Tipsy Scoop

In addition to the treats, you can expect each shop to boast a boozy hot chocolate bar that will be serving hot chocolate floats with a boozy ice cream flavor of your choice, all topped with whipped cream, edible glitter and a holiday lollipop. Talk about a season of indulging.

Of course, the cookies join a long list of only-in-New-York sweets that we know we shouldn't be having but we just can't resist. From this purple Ube cake by Lady M to a boozy eyeball jelly cake that we'd love to eat even after Halloween and, of course, these delicious-looking and fabulous-tasting savory bombolonis, New York is chock-full of culinary delicacies that are sure to titillate all of your senses.

That is all to say: sometimes, you just have to give in and see what all the fuss is about for yourself. Enjoy!

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.