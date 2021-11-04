A boozy cookie pop-up shop is coming to NYC

Two cookies are better than one... and two boozy cookies are that much better than anything else—and that is exactly what you are going to find at Tipsy Scoop and Chonky Cookies' new pop-up cookie shops this winter.

Photograph: Courtesy of Tipsy Scoop

The pop-ups will open a week from today, on November 11, and stay in place all season long inside Tipsy Scoop's three New York locations (Brooklyn, Manhattan and Long Beach). You can also purchase them by the dozen and have them shipped nationally online.

Each delicacy will sell for $5 (remember: it's basically a cookie within a cookie) and the flavors will be in rotation.

To kick things off, sweet tooths will be treated to a Baileys and Oreo cookie; a salted caramel version infused with bourbon and a pretzel crunch; a bada-bing, made with Italian rainbow cookies and infused with Amaretto; and a maple pancake whiskey cookie made with—you guessed it—whiskey and a maple glaze frosting.

Photograph: Courtesy of Tipsy Scoop

In addition to the treats, you can expect each shop to boast a boozy hot chocolate bar that will be serving hot chocolate floats with a boozy ice cream flavor of your choice, all topped with whipped cream, edible glitter and a holiday lollipop. Talk about a season of indulging.

Of course, the cookies join a long list of only-in-New-York sweets that we know we shouldn't be having but we just can't resist. From this purple Ube cake by Lady M to a boozy eyeball jelly cake that we'd love to eat even after Halloween and, of course, these delicious-looking and fabulous-tasting savory bombolonis, New York is chock-full of culinary delicacies that are sure to titillate all of your senses.

That is all to say: sometimes, you just have to give in and see what all the fuss is about for yourself. Enjoy!