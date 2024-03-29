A brand-new sky bridge at Rockefeller Center leads to a beautiful lounge

There is so much to say about Rockefeller Center, perhaps the most celebrated tourist destination in all of New York. From fascinating historical facts to a recent revamp that brought along with it a ton of new restaurants on site and a variety of cultural activations, Rockefeller Center is the gift that keeps on giving.

So when we discover a new factoid about the landmark, just like we did earlier this week when seeing a video about a novel Skybridge and lounge, we just can't help but get excited and reveal all details to the world at large.

Here is what we found out: Earlier this year, construction was completed on a new bridge that takes people from 1270 Avenue of the America, one of Rock Center's most iconic buildings, to Radio Park, a beautiful on-site green space that debuted back in 2021 and is only accessible by tenants and their guests.

Design wise, the bridge is a contemporary construction made of steel, glass guard rails, stone pavers and metal cladding.

Photograph: Courtesy of Tishman Speyer

Photograph: Courtesy of Tishman Speyer

"The completion of the Skybridge realizes the vision of Rockefeller Center’s original architects by formally connecting 1270 Avenue of the Americas to the rest of the campus via a rooftop green space," reads an official press release.

What's more, this year also brought along with it Radio Park West Lounge. Opening onto the 28-foot-long Skybridge, the 3,800-square-foot destination is also only accessible to those who work in Rockefeller Center and their guests, where they will have the chance to book conference rooms and take calls in private phone booths.

Photograph: Courtesy of Tishman Speyer

If unable to get into any of the new destinations, worry not. There is still much to enjoy on premise, including the Weather Room, a rooftop café with amazing views on the 67th floor of 30 Rockefeller Plaza, and a relatively new immersive exhibition space called Hero that opened under the legendary building.

Also worthy of your attention is The Beam, an interactive experience that pays homage to one of the most recognized photos in history, "Lunch Atop a Skyscraper," a 1932 image that depicts 11 ironworkers sitting on an elevated steel beam 91 years ago while 30 Rockefeller Plaza was still under construction.

Given the plethora of offerings, do you blame us for constantly paying attention to all that is new at Rockefeller Center?