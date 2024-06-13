A Bravo-themed bar is finally coming to NYC this summer

Any New Yorker who has melted their brain by watching daylong marathons of The Real Housewives, Below Deck and Vanderpump Rules (guilty!) has been waiting for this day: New York is finally getting a Bravo-inspired bar.

RECOMMENDED: Real Housewives of New York alum Leah McSweeney shares her favorite NYC spots

Sure, there have been NYC bars and restaurants that have hosted viewing parties of Bravo's hit shows in the past—those Scandoval-era shindigs were fun, weren't they?—but now those that bow to the altar of Andy Cohen will be happy to hear that an entire Bravo-inspired drinking den will debut this August. From Bucket Listers, the same folks that created the over-the-top, all-pink Malibu Barbie Cafe to Manhattan and the cheesecake-serving Golden Girls Kitchen to Miami, comes an immersive Diamonds and Rosé Experience by Bravo, complete with cocktails and mocktails harking back to reality TV lore.

Yes, from Friday, August 2 to Sunday, October 6 at Selene (11 Hanover Square), you can sip on a Mazel Mule, a Physically Shaking Margarita or a Pumptini—that Vanderpump classic—while you recreate memorable Bravo moments in photo opps, show off your Bravo knowledge in trivia games and peruse a historical archive of real-deal Bravo artifacts. (The possibilities are truly endless.) Bravo diehards can shop a collection of exclusive merchandise, enjoy a Bravo-themed drag show and feel chic c'est la vie with a complimentary glass of rosé. (Though Ramona is more partial to Pinot Grigio, of course.)

General admission ticket starts at $35 and includes a glass of rosé and 90 minutes to experience the Diamonds and Rosé pop-up. Real Bravo-holics can level up with a Bravo Brunch starting at $50 (which includes a welcome mimosa and main entreé) or a Drag Brunch starting at $75. The waitlist for the NYC event (as well as its LA-based sister) is already open so don't be all, like, uncool. Sign up!