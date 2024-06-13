New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Jessel Taank, Erin Lichy and Sai De Silva from The Real Housewives of New York City
Sean Zanni/Bravo Jessel Taank, Erin Lichy and Sai De Silva from The Real Housewives of New York City

A Bravo-themed bar is finally coming to NYC this summer

It's turtle time!

Written by
Christina Izzo
Advertising

Any New Yorker who has melted their brain by watching daylong marathons of The Real Housewives, Below Deck and Vanderpump Rules (guilty!) has been waiting for this day: New York is finally getting a Bravo-inspired bar.

RECOMMENDED: Real Housewives of New York alum Leah McSweeney shares her favorite NYC spots

Sure, there have been NYC bars and restaurants that have hosted viewing parties of Bravo's hit shows in the pastthose Scandoval-era shindigs were fun, weren't they?—but now those that bow to the altar of Andy Cohen will be happy to hear that an entire Bravo-inspired drinking den will debut this August. From Bucket Listers, the same folks that created the over-the-top, all-pink Malibu Barbie Cafe to Manhattan and the cheesecake-serving Golden Girls Kitchen to Miami, comes an immersive Diamonds and Rosé Experience by Bravo, complete with cocktails and mocktails harking back to reality TV lore.

Yes, from Friday, August 2 to Sunday, October 6 at Selene (11 Hanover Square), you can sip on a Mazel Mule, a Physically Shaking Margarita or a Pumptini—that Vanderpump classic—while you recreate memorable Bravo moments in photo opps, show off your Bravo knowledge in trivia games and peruse a historical archive of real-deal Bravo artifacts. (The possibilities are truly endless.) Bravo diehards can shop a collection of exclusive merchandise, enjoy a Bravo-themed drag show and feel chic c'est la vie with a complimentary glass of rosé. (Though Ramona is more partial to Pinot Grigio, of course.) 

General admission ticket starts at $35 and includes a glass of rosé and 90 minutes to experience the Diamonds and Rosé pop-up. Real Bravo-holics can level up with a Bravo Brunch starting at $50 (which includes a welcome mimosa and main entreé) or a Drag Brunch starting at $75. The waitlist for the NYC event (as well as its LA-based sister) is already open so don't be all, like, uncool. Sign up!

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.