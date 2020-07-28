A duck is nesting on the Metropolitan Museum's roof garden

While tourists may have flown the coop at The Metropolitan Museum of Art for obvious reason, one hardy soul has decided to drop in for an extended stay: A female brown duck has built her nest in a planter on the The Met's Cantor Rooftop Garden. Ordinarily a showcase for outdoor art installations by today's leading contemporary artists, the roof has now been repurposed as an anatine nursery.

A photo of the duck has been posted on The Met's Instagram account, along with a message speculating that the bird must have decided on The Met's roof as the place to lay her eggs because it "fits the bill." Well, it does have a spectacular view of Central Park, and The Met staff is enlisting the aid of Parks Department rangers to help relocate duck and ducklings there once they're ready to leave.

In the meantime, The Met is soliciting "egg-cellent" names for the mama bird on IG, with extra points for art-related suggestions.

It takes about 28 days for duck eggs to hatch, so, it's doesn't seem likely the mother and brood will be still there for The Met's scheduled re-opening on August 29—which is too bad since people would have undoubtedly flocked to see them.

