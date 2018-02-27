A giant mural featuring colorful versions of the Statue of Liberty is coming to the High Line

Spring is just around the corner, which means new public art projects are in bloom, including a colorful mural on the High Line painted by Dorothy Iannone, an American ex-pat artist who lives in Berlin. Called I Lift My Lamp Beside the Golden Door, the piece pays homage to the Statue of Liberty, portraying The Lady In The Harbor as a trio of figures rendered in different eye-popping palettes with the titular line—taken from the Emma Lazarus poem engraved on a plaque inside the statue's base—written above them.

While Iannone is known for rendering frankly sexual scenes in a style that combines Pop and Folk Art, here, she seems to weigh in on the hotly-debated topic of immigration using unabashedly patriotic imagery. The piece, which opens in March, is installed on the High Line adjacent to West 22nd Street in Chelsea and will be on view for a year.

