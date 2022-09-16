New York
Target
Photograph: Shutterstock

A giant new Target store is opening in the Bronx next month

The 21,000-square-foot space will open on October 23.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Just a bit over a month since announcing the opening of a new location in Soho, Target made public its plans to debut a giant store in the Bronx at 215 East Fordham Road by Valentine Avenue.

The 21,000-square-foot space is scheduled to officially open to the public on October 23. 

Although there are already a bunch of Target stores in the borough, the arrival of a new one is always cause for excitement. After all, the chain sells just about anything New Yorkers need inside their apartments—from food pantry items to cleaning supplies, furniture, clothes, beauty products and more.

The beloved chain seems to be on a launching spree of sorts. Back in March, the retail giant announced the opening of a "small format" store smack-dab in the middle of Times Square, on 42nd Street between 7th and 8th Avenues. The first-ever Target in Astoria is also scheduled to go up across from a new TJ Maxx and adjacent to a new Krispy Kreme in 2023.

Needless to say, we're excited about all of it.

