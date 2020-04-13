A glamping company shows us how to assemble a luxurious indoor tent

There are a lot of reasons you may be interested in putting together a luxurious at-home fort at the moment—from entertaining a small kid or creating a romantic setting for date night to just needing another “room” for all your video conference calls. (“Sorry, I actually already booked the conference tent for a 2pm meeting. Try the hall closet?”)

In order to help you construct the best possible indoor campsite, we reached out to Collective Retreats, the company behind Collective Governors Island and Collective Hudson Valley, for some tips. They’ve provided a list of the essential things you’ll need for a top-tier tent, along with a video showing the perfect way to construct your site.

Check it out below and happy camping!

What you’ll need

A comfortable space (bedroom, living room, back yard)

Four chairs

Two sheets

String lights

Logs (or log-like objects)

Rocks (if you have them)

A three-foot center pole (log, piece of wood, structure)

Pillows and blankets

S’mores and hot chocolate

How to create the campsite of your dreams

Step 1: Organize your chairs, drape your sheet and anchor with weights to create a cozy campsite. (Light up the night by hanging string lights to give a soft, starry glow like the evening sky.)

Step 2: Put tent support in place, surround with logs and rocks, and place lights logs to emulate a fire setting. (See video.)

Step 3: Add blankets and pillows to make it super cozy.

Step 4: Relax and enjoy your tent with s’mores and hot chocolate.

Step 5: Make the space uniquely you!

Step 6: Plan out games and activities. (Consider a scavenger hunt, campfire stories, flashlight hide and seek or use a projector and a sheet to screen a movie.)

Step 7: Create your campfire playlist. You’ll need songs that guarantee the best camping adventure ever—from Justin Timberlake’s Man of the Woods album to Kasey Musgraves’ Golden Hour.

