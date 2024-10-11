A gorgeous, free flower exhibition is back at Hudson Yards

With their delicate petals, strong stems and vibrant colors, flowers are art by their very nature. But when they're gathered together to create a soaring sculpture, that takes the artistry to incredible new levels. Right now at Hudson Yards, you can walk through a trail of 15 stunning floral sculptures in an free exhibition by Fleurs De Villes called ARTISTE.

The show honors a variety of artistic themes, ranging from opera and ballet, to painting, sculpture, theater, and even Martha Stewart as imagined in the Culinary Arts. It renders each discipline as a 10-foot-tall mannequin. See ARTISTE for free at Hudson Yards through Sunday, October 13.

The sculptures include an opera mannequin inspired by Maria Callas in La Traviata; the mannequin wears white fluffy-looking floral gloves and a dress accented with red roses. A Pop art sculpture seems to evoke Andy Warhol's print of Queen Elizabeth. Another mannequin embodies a baroque painting with wispy baby's breath; a sculpture paying homage to architecture bears blue hydrangeas and purple orchids. The show is sponsored by Nikon, so there's even a larger-than-life camera made up of pink roses and purple mums.

Photograph: Courtesy of Fleurs de Villes ARTISTE

Find ARTISTE on Level 1 of The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards, 20 Hudson Yards. It’s open daily from 10am to 9pm.

World-renowned bespoke floral show company Fleurs de Villes created the show in partnership with local NYC florists, as it has for the past five years. Last year's show spotlighted destinations across the globe; the previous year honored remarkable women.

Photograph: Courtesy of Fleurs de Villes ARTISTE

If you feel inspired by the show, you can sign up to learn from the pros. Workshops and demonstrations led by local florists will take place on Level 2 of The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards between Rhone and Stance. Register here.

Or if sipping a cocktail while admiring the flowers is more your speed, you can enjoy Pommery champagne and floral cocktails at Queensyard in the Rose Room. There's a seven-foot-tall floral Pommery bottle as you enter the restaurant, so you'll know you're in the right place.

Photograph: Courtesy of Fleurs de Villes ARTISTE

To continue the floral fun, there's also an exhibition called WITCHERY at Edge. This Halloween floral experience features floor-to-ceiling floral installations and photo opps that will transform New York City’s highest indoor/outdoor sky deck into a "witchy" wonderland. Just a heads up that this one isn't free; you'll have to get a ticket to Edge to see it now through October 31.