A major sculpture installation is coming to Rockefeller Center

Frieze Sculpture at Rockefeller Center returns to midtown for its second year.

This spring, Frieze New York cancelled its annual art fair under the tent on Randalls Island due to the coronavirus, but it wasn't the only casualty: Its concurrent Frieze Sculpture at Rockefeller Center presentation ran afoul of the pandemic, too. But now that NYC is beginning to emerge from the Covid-19 crisis, Frieze's outdoor art showcase, which debuted in 2019 to much acclaim, is back on with an opening date of September 1.

Six international artists—Ghada Amer, Beatriz Cortez, Andy Goldsworthy, Lena Henke, Camille Henrot and Thaddeus Mosley—will be featured in the show's second edition, which is being curated by Brett Littman, Director of the Isamu Noguchi Foundation and Garden Museum in Long Island City.

According to Littman, this year's exhibit is being inspired by "the site’s and the city’s natural materials of earth, rock, and plants,” an environmental theme meant to coincide with the show’s original opening date on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.



Works include a garden installation; a takeover of Rockefeller Center’s flagpoles by banners colored with earth gathered from each of the 50 states; and a series of bronzes cast from wooden sculptures sourced from salvaged timber.



The show runs until October 2, and you can find preview images of some of the works below.



Share the story