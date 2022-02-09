A massive 3D billboard is flashing money above Times Square

Last summer, Times Square was visited by a massive whale and graced by a cascading waterfall. These huge 3D billboard advertisements made a splash and signaled an influx of impressive and realistic 3D ads.

This week, another 3D ad, created for the release of 2 Chainz's new album "Dope Don't Sell Itself," made its debut, featuring a bejeweled hand offering up a box of $100 bills that fly out toward the viewer before the artist name and album title appear.

The ad will be on through the week at the corner of 47th Street and Seventh Avenue, playing every two to three minutes. You can also watch it on Earthcam.

Design and production firm Blunt Action is behind the ad, which is its third 3D billboard make in NYC. In November, it designed and developed rap artist Berner's new album "Gotti," depicting mob boss John Gotti looking down at the street and then smacking and shattering the glass.

Blunt Action is seeing more and more demand for this kind of design and says they're the future of advertising.

"It's been a lot of fun to work on these unique, eye-catching 3D billboards," said its co-founder Ethan Jakab. "We think these are quickly becoming more popular because people love a good illusion and seeing something that makes them stop and look twice."

You might've seen video of the super realistic 3D cat that has appeared on a billboard in Tokyo, Japan.

"These immersive experiences are the future because they step outside the box of traditional billboard advertising and open a new door of creative possibilities," Jakab continued. "NYC has so many great digital billboard locations and we hope to see more of these immersive visuals take over."