Target
Photograph: Shutterstock

A massive new Target is opening in Union Square next month

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
It’s always a good day when we hear about the imminent opening of yet another Target location, this time in Union Square, a particularly ripe territory for the sort of all-in-one shopping that the retailer is famous for offering.

Here is what we know so far: the new destination will take over 33,000 square feet of space at 10 Union Square East and it will officially welcome shoppers beginning October 22, a bit before the holiday season.

“As we get closer to opening the store, we’ll have more specific details to share—including how the shopping experience will be tailored to serve local guests,” reads an official statement by the company about the development, indirectly referencing the sorts of “small format” Targets that opened in Times Square, and soon, Astoria.

New Yorkers clearly have a thing for the chain of discount department stores, as proven by the company's decision to debut a new location every few months: back in August, a 90,000-square-foot location opened in Brooklyn, for example, while Long Island City welcomed its first-ever Target in February of this year.

What’s more, a Target spokesperson revealed that also on October 22, Target will launch a new store in Yonkers Cross County, at 8000 Mall Walk. 

It's Target's world and we're all just living in it.

