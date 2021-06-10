A new Brooklyn edition of Monopoly is in the works and you can vote for which landmarks to be included

Let's be honest: it's about time the city was honored with a Brooklyn edition of beloved board game Monopoly. But what's even more exciting than the impending release of the new product, scheduled for this November, is the fact that we can actually vote for the locations that will be included in the map.

Now through June 23, fans can reach out to the official Monopoly Brooklyn team at brooklyn@toptrumps.com to submit their picks for the historic landmarks, streets and cultural sites that they believe should be featured in the game.

"Brooklyn is an unparalleled U.S. city, with an incredible number of seminal establishments and treasured sites. Since we have just 22 squares for our game, it's important that we create an accurate portrayal of what this dynamic community loves about their city," said Benjamin Thomas, a representative of Top Trumps USA, the company launching the game, in an official statement announcing the news. "That's why we're excited for folks to submit their recommendations. We want to know what your favorite place is in exciting Brooklyn."

Some suggestions to replace those Atlantic City squares we're all familiar with: Brooklyn Bridge Park, perhaps, where you can now go kayaking for free? How about the Brooklyn Museum? Or the Luna Park in Coney Island, which re-opened to much fanfare a few months ago? And let's not forget about Prospect Park, now home to a new-and-improved concert pavilion that has been closed for seven years. Clearly, there are loads of local destinations to choose from.

In addition to the new board map, players will be treated to customized Community Chest and Chance cards that will also pay homage to the borough.

Get your game hats on, New Yorkers: we expect Monopoly Brooklyn to take over all of our holiday gift lists this year.