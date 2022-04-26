Prepare to take a walk inside your brain when visiting "Life of a Neuron," ARTECHOUSE's latest immersive exhibition opening inside Chelsea Market on May 14.

Photograph: Courtesy of ARTECHOUSE

The show, mounted in collaboration with the Society for Neuroscience, took three years to create—and for good reason. Neuroscientists and artists came together to reconstruct a human neuron from the prefrontal cortex, which anchors the exhibit and will help visitors follow the development of an "average" brain from pre-birth to death. That's no small feat.

Diluting a vast amount of complicated information into digestible bits understandable by the average non-scientist, the exhibit will showcase artistic renditions of a brain at the cellular level. "Depicting the life stages of a human neuron from neural migration to aging, guests are surrounded by a highly immersive sound design that tells a universal life story, beginning with a baby crying and including sounds of laughter, children playing in a playground, people singing happy birthday, an ambulance siren, and finally a flatline," reads an official press release about the show.

Photograph: Courtesy of ARTECHOUSE

"What’s fascinating and revolutionary about the narrative we are telling with this groundbreaking collaboration through 'Life of a Neuron' is the ability to have the audience experience something that is happening inside all of us by using the latest technical tools," said Sandro Kereselidza, founder and chief creative officer at ARTECHOUSE, calling out to the company's expertise at organizing remarkably high-tech immersive experiences. "It's an incredible opportunity to experience the science that we have been studying for the past 50 years in a new artistic way that speaks to the human experience."

Photograph: Courtesy of ARTECHOUSE

As expected, immersive art experiences have reached peak popularity this year. In addition to this new proposition by ARTECHOUSE, for which you can snag tickets right here, New Yorkers can now attend an immersive theatrical experience inspired by Andy Warhol, while looking forward to a Beauty and the Beast-inspired 90-minute program scheduled for the summer and the arrival of a brand-new immersive art museum inside Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank, the oldest savings bank in New York City, set to turn into a giant new center for custom-designed immersive art experiences dubbed Hall des Lumières. There's never been a better time to immerse yourself in the future.

