Beauty and the Beast immersive experience
Photograph: Courtesy of Hidden Media

A secret 'Beauty and the Beast' immersive experience is coming to NY

You're going to have to lift the curse that has been put upon the Beast and his servants!

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Mark your calendars: an immersive experience inspired by Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont's iconic fairytale Beauty and the Beast is heading to New York.

Here is what we know about it so far: the 90-minute program will kick off on August 31 and run through January 1, 2023. Each session will last about 90 minutes and early bird tickets, which are available for purchase now, cost $35 per person—a price that includes the "theatrical" portion of the affair and two bespoke cocktails. As for where, exactly, the experience will be: it's a secret.

Organized by the same folks that produced the boozy Alice in Wonderland experience that hit New York in September of 2021, this new theatrical journey slash escape room basically transports you into the Beast's enchanted castle. You're going to have to lift the curse that has been put upon the Beast and his servants, all the while solving riddles and challenges and even creating two themed cocktails by yourself.

You can buy an early bird ticket right now—but there are only 15 remaining, so get on it. Alternatively, add yourself to the waitlist right here.

And if you just can't wait until the end of summer to dive into alternate realities, consider partaking in some other immersive experiences around New York until then. Next on our calendar: Chasing Andy Warhol, yet another immersive theatrical production that is set to take over Astor Place, the Bowery and Von Bar later this month. 

Clearly, these days, New Yorkers love to go all in when it comes to theater.

