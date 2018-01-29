A new interactive installation in NYC asks you to reflect on mortality with strings and toe tags

Immersive installations seem to be quite the thing in NYC these days, with the latest example being a show called “Unspoken.” Created by Ann Lewis along with Long Island City's studioSPACEnyc, the exhibit runs through February 15 and features curtains of reflective string lit by spotlights in a darkened space.

Photograph: Filip Wolak

The effect is shimmering, though there's more going on here than just the wow factor. Many of the strands have toe tags (like the kind you find in the morgue) dangling from them, with each tag posing questions like “Do we actually exists?,” “Can death be an adventure?” and “What is the ultimate freedom?” Viewers are invited to fill out their answers and meditate on the evanescence of existence as they move in and around—and even lie down under—the strings (some 115,000 feet of them in all).

Photograph: Filip Wolak

The show is being presented by content company Killer Impact and is on view Thursday through Saturday, noon to 8pm at 149 West 14th Street in Chelsea. Admission is free, though you might want to bring a pen.

Photograph: Filip Wolak

