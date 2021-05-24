A new plant-based restaurant and bar just opened in the East Village

It’s the group’s third new venture this year alone.

Ravi DeRossi’s Overthrow Hospitality operates oodles of vegan restaurants and bars in NYC—including Avant Garden, Ladybird and Amor y Amargo—and the growing empire’s latest addition opened earlier this month in the East Village.

Soda Club is billed as a wine bar and boasts 200 varieties from around the world in addition to a couple of beers and, naturally, sodas. They're not just doling out Diet Cokes, either. Uncommon soda flavors being offered include a blood orange and rosemary mashup and a fennel, orgeat and lemon combo.

Gnocco fritto, agnolotti, lasagna, tagliatelle and lasagna appear on its Italian “snack” menu, along with a date cake with toffee sauce and vanilla ice cream for dessert. Menu items run from $6-$18, and wine bottles are priced from $35-$120.

The 45-seat space is splashed with jewel tones, and Tiffany-style lamps are suspended over an L-shaped bar. The lovely tile floors from previous occupant Donostia tapas bar remain. Guests can expect a laid-back environment with music at a conversational level.

DeRossi’s presence downtown dates back two decades, including erstwhile fondue fave The Bourgeois Pig, which made headlines when it flipped to a vegan menu (along with some of his other restaurants) back in 2016. Soda Club is Overthrow’s third new spot to open just this year, according to EV Grieve.

Soda club is open Wednesday-Sunday from 5pm–midnight at 155 Avenue B.