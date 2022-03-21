New York
Towa by Hand Hospitality
Photograph: Courtesy of Hand Hospitality

A new restaurant from Hand Hospitality opens in NoMad this week

Towa is from the team behind one of 2021's best new restaurants.

Little Mad’s lively environment and exciting menus made it one of NYC’s best new restaurants last year, and this week Hand Hospitality (Atomix, Her Name is Han, Jua) will follow its success with a ​​kaiseki-inspired spot in the same neighborhood. 

Towa opens in NoMad this Tuesday, March 22. Its à la carte menu is fashioned after multi-course Japanese meals with an emphasis on seasonal ingredients. Premiere plates created by chef Masaya Shirai (previously of top NYC sushi restaurant Sushi Azabu) include Wagyu tataki, fried minced shrimp rolls, grilled king crab, sushi, sashimi and hot pot options. A nine-course prix fixe is also available for $100 exclusively at the eight seat counter. The rest of the space can accommodate 42 at a long banquette to the left, larger tables down the center and two-tops on the right.

Towa by Hand Hospitality
Photograph: Courtesy of Hand Hospitality

Cocktails include the B & R Highball (Suntory Hibiki, red pepper-infused awamori, club soda, fresh lemon juice, black pepper, shochu-infused red pepper) and the Feel Orange (Iwai whisky, fresh lemon juice, bloody orange juice, red bitter, grenadine syrup, orange peel). Beer and wine are also available, in addition to sake by the glass, carafe, bottle and flight. 

Towa is located at 36 West 26 Street and will be open Tuesday-Thursday from 5pm-10pm and Friday-Saturday from 5pm-10:30pm beginning Tuesday, March 22.

