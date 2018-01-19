A new UES restaurant is giving out 500 free breakfast tacos

Gramercy "Tex-pat" joint Javelina is expanding into the Upper East Side (Second Avenue at 73rd St) and is offering a week's worth of free breakfast tacos to celebrate.

The tacos, which come in two varieties—bacon, egg & cheese or potato, egg & cheese—normally cost $5, but will be given out for free to the first 100 customers starting at 8:30am every day from Monday, January 22 to Friday, January 26.

The deal puts them in strong running to be the best tacos in the city, because what's better than free? And it's a bigger, better, smarter deal than other recent free sandwiches.

The freebie deal is a bit ironic, though. Javelina is already cashless.

