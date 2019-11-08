A new Yayoi Kusama Infinity Room is opening tomorrow in Chelsea

In a new exhibition bound to launch thousands of Instagram posts, venerated artist Yayoi Kusuma is debuting the latest in her series of mind-blowing Infinity Rooms starting tomorrow at David Zwirner Gallery in Chelsea. Actually, “Every Day I Pray For Love,” as the show is called, will be taking you to infinity and beyond, since it also features paintings and sculptures, including an LED-lit ladder.

But there’s no question that the star attraction is "INFINITY MIRRORED ROOM—DANCING LIGHTS THAT FLEW UP TO HEAVEN." The installation consists of a dark, mirror-covered room filled with small incandescent globes that imperceptibly change color. Hung at varying levels, they fill your entire field of vision wherever you look, making you feel like you’re lost in space.

The show is just the latest part of a Kusama-mania wave sweeping NYC. The Annual Macy’s Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade, for example, will feature a Kusama-designed balloon, and this summer, the New York Botanical Garden will be mounting a Kusama mega-exhibition spread out across its entire 250-acre site.

The Zwirner show (which is on view until December 14) opens at 10am, but be aware that since the Infinity Room itself can only accommodate four people at a time, there will a wait of an hour or more to see it, at least on Saturdays; think of it as standing on line at the Apple Store for the newest iPhone. Speaking of which, don’t forget yours and be prepared to be totally Kusama-fied.