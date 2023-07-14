A Ranch-flavored Churro inspired by 'The Bear' has come to NYC

From everything-bagel doughnuts to garlic-bread croissants to corn-husk meringues, New Yorkers have never shied away from a savory dessert. And now another madcap marvel is entering the pastry lexicon: a ranch churro inspired by season two of The Bear.

RECOMMENDED: The 23 best desserts in NYC right now, include gigantic cookies and a throwback baked Alaska

Viewers of the FX/Hulu series might remember a conversation between Jeremy Allen White's Carmy, Ayo Edebiri's Sydney and Lionel Boyce's Marcus about a new dish to add to the menu of their soon-to-open restaurant. Dubbed "The Michael," the savory cannoli puts a twist on the Italian classic with a mortadella mousse and parmesan shell dusted in pistachios and topped with briny salmon roe.

Taking inspiration from the critically-acclaimed series (which just nabbed a yummy 13 Emmy nominations), the team over at Charlie Palmer Steak NYC are getting creative with their own "dessert" course: the Hidden Valley Ranch Caviar Churro.

Released in collaboration with salad-dressing purveyors Hidden Valley, the indulgent, limited-edition dessert was created by chef Charlie Palmer and transforms the traditionally cinnamon-coated churro. Instead, the freshly-fried dish arrives looking more like a starting appetizer than a meal finale, filled with creamy ranch dressing, dusted with ranch "powder" and topped with a generous serving of premium caviar from California-based sturgeon farm Tsar Nicoulai Caviar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chef Charlie Palmer (@chefcharliepalmer)

If you don't want to lift a finger, you can grab them at Charlie Palmer's West 42nd Street steakhouse, but if you want to get your hands dirty like The Bear crew, try your hands at making the ranch churros from the comfort of your own kitchen. Check out the full recipe below:

Charlie Palmer Steak NYC’s Hidden Valley Ranch Caviar Churro:

Ingredients:

- 1 stick Butter (1/4 lb)

- 1 cup Water

- 1 cup AP Flour

- 1/2 Tsp Hidden Valley Ranch Powder

- 5 whole eggs

- Caviar

Directions:

Combine the butter and water in a sauce pot. Heat high until a rolling boil. Reduce heat to medium and add the flour. Whisk until well incorporated and continue to whisk until the mix forms a ball. In a stand mixer, use the whisk attachment. Add the dough to the mixing bowl and mix on high until the dough has cooled down significantly. The bottom of the bowl has to be barely warm. Add 1/2 tsp of Hidden Valley Ranch Powder. Then, add the whole eggs one by one. Mix on medium until it creates small peaks. Place into a piping bag with a star tip.

Head oil to 375F. Pipe the churro dough into the oil and fry until golden brown. Cool down on a paper towel, then fill the churros with Hidden Valley Ranch Dressing. To make it fancy, top with caviar and enjoy!